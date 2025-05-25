A four-year-old child has died in Gaza City due to severe malnutrition caused by Israel’s blockade, according to Palestinian media reports.

It brings the death toll from hunger-related causes in the Gaza Strip to 58.

Doctors at al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital confirmed that Mohammad Mustafa Yassin, 4, died from prolonged malnutrition.

Medical sources told Wafa news agency that in addition to 58 confirmed malnutrition-related deaths, a further 242 people – most of them children or elderly – have died in the past 80 days due to lack of access to food and medicine.

Israel has blocked virtually all aid from entering the Gaza Strip since early March.

On Friday, a joint statement from 80 countries warned that Gaza was facing “the worst humanitarian crisis” since the war began in October 2023, with civilians at imminent risk of famine.