The safari boat “Fire Bird” was involved in a collision with fossilized coral reefs in the Nabq area of Sharm El Sheikh city in Egypt on Sunday, while sailing from Hurghada city towards Dahab, passing through Sharm El Sheikh, for the purpose of enjoying a safari trip. The collision resulted in water entering the boat.

The South Sinai Governorate revealed details of the “Fire Bird” yacht accident in a statement, which occurred in the Nabq area of Sharm El Sheikh during its voyage from Hurghada to Dahab.

Competent authorities confirm that at exactly 1:30 am on Sunday, a report was received about an accident involving the aforementioned yacht.

The South Sinai Governorate’s statement clarified that rescue teams successfully saved all fourteen people on board the yacht. This included seven divers, consisting of four German tourists, one Swiss tourist, and two Egyptian practitioners, as well as seven members of the yacht’s crew.

All passengers and crew members are in very good and stable health.

Suitable accommodation has been provided for them in hotel facilities in Sharm El Sheikh city until the completion of the official procedures related to the accident.

The competent authorities immediately initiated investigations to determine the circumstances and causes of the accident, and their results will be announced as soon as they are completed, in accordance with the procedures followed in such cases.