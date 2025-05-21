They’re not waiting for tomorrow—they’re shaping today.

The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development (EJS Center) unveils its fourth cohort of Amujae Leaders. This group of 13 exceptional women from across Africa is set to redefine public leadership, joining 42 trailblazers from 19 countries in the prestigious Amujae Initiative, launched in 2020 by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. These leaders, hailing from nations like Tunisia, Lesotho, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia, are already making waves in governance, justice, and social change, embodying a bold, inclusive vision for the continent’s future.

A Movement for Change

The Amujae Initiative is more than a program; it’s a movement. It equips women with mentorship, coaching, and a powerful Pan-African network to amplify their impact. From parliamentarians to mayors, these leaders are tackling systemic barriers head-on. Despite women holding just 27.2% of global parliamentary seats, as reported by UN Women in March 2025, and only 15 African countries meeting the 30% benchmark for women’s representation, the Amujae Leaders are proving that change is possible. They’re not waiting for tomorrow—they’re shaping today.

Meet the Leaders

This cohort includes dynamic women like Sahar Albazar from Egypt, a parliamentarian driving youth and women’s issues, and Rohey Malick Lowe, The Gambia’s first female mayor, championing sustainable urban development. Aya Chebbi from Tunisia, who made history as the African Union’s first Special Envoy on Youth, is amplifying youth voices in policy-making. Dr. Haja Ramatu Wurie, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Technical and Higher Education, is pushing for equitable education, while Rwanda’s Patrice Uwase, an engineer, drives sustainable infrastructure projects. Each leader brings unique expertise, from public health to youth empowerment, united by a commitment to transformative governance.

Facing Global Challenges

The announcement comes at a critical time. A USAID funding freeze and a $60 billion drop in global development aid threaten gender equality programs, risking decades of progress. The EJS Center remains steadfast, ensuring African women leaders have the tools and visibility to thrive. As Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said, “These women are not the leaders of tomorrow—they are the leaders of today, and they are helping to reshape the future of our continent.”

A Call to Action

By supporting initiatives like Amujae, we can amplify women’s voices and build a more inclusive Africa. Visit ejscenter.org to learn more about these inspiring leaders and join the movement.