NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here’s what’s happening…

– Trump admin readies for fight after judges block Abrego Garcia removal for now

– Thailand, Cambodia troops open fire on each other, killing at least 12

– Senate Republicans call on DOJ to appoint special counsel to probe Obama-Russia intel

Trump Privately Signs $9 Billion Clawback Package of Spending Cuts

President Donald Trump signed into law his roughly $9 billion rescissions package to scale back already approved federal funds for foreign aid and public broadcasting Thursday, after both chambers of Congress approved the legislation earlier in the month, sources familiar to the matter have confirmed.

The signing marks another legislative victory for the Trump administration just two weeks after the president signed into law his massive tax and domestic policy measure, dubbed the “ big, beautiful bill .”

The rescissions package pulls back nearly $8 billion in funding Congress already approved for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), a previously independent agency that provided impoverished countries aid and offered development assistance… READ MORE

White House

‘LAWLESS AND INSANE’: Trump admin readies for fight after judges block Abrego Garcia removal for now

CLASH OVER AUTHORITY: Trump foe Boasberg to grill DOJ over migrant flights in heated hearing

REVERSING COURSE: Trump says he wants Elon Musk to ‘thrive’ after suggesting DOGE could investigate him

POWER STRUGGLE: Trump stands by Alina Habba as DOJ clashes with judges over her replacement

LEGAL SCRUTINY: DOJ forms Russiagate ‘strike force’ to investigate declassified Obama-era evidence

LEGAL SETBACK: Federal appeals court rules against Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order

‘I AM RECOVERING’: Pam Bondi cancels appearance at anti-trafficking summit over medical issue

World Stage

ACCOUNTABILITY TEST: Zelenskyy forced to rethink anti-corruption law after public backlash

MAN MACHINE MERGER: China experimenting with brain-computer interfaces in global race for AI dominance: report

BORDER BATTLE ERUPTS: Thailand, Cambodia troops open fire on each other, killing at least 12

BEACH BLAST: Battle over the Black Sea: Russia, Ukraine strike top resort cities

Capitol Hill

EYES IN THE SKIES: Rules keeping drones on leash could loosen with deregulation proposal from Congress

COLLUSION CHAOS: Trump-foe Adam Schiff dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s declassified Russia collusion intelligence as ‘dishonest’

BEG YOUR PARDON: WATCH: House Republicans zero in on Biden autopen pardons after bombshell report

EPSTEIN SECRETS: Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell to see how feds meeting plays out amid subpoena: brother

CREATING OPPORTUNITY: EXCLUSIVE: GOP proposal seeks to end ‘backdoor hiring practices’ at American universities

INTEL DECEPTION: Senate Republicans call on DOJ to appoint special counsel to probe Obama-Russia intel

BRIDGING THE DIVIDE: ‘Shirts and Skins’: How one Republican bridged the gap to pass Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

NOT WELCOME: House Republican introduces companion bill to end China’s buying of American farmland

‘GOOD LUCK’: House to vote on censuring Dem rep charged in ICE facility incident

KLAIN TO FAME: Ex-Biden chief of staff Ron Klain faces grilling in House GOP’s cover-up probe

ANTI-ANTISEMITISM: Pro-Israel Dem says those who won’t decry Hamas over Oct. 7 attack ‘have no business’ posing as humanitarians

FINDING THE FORCE: ‘Star Wars bar of leftists’: Weingarten, Hunter, Mamdani prove Democrat Party lead by extreme figures

Across America

‘SEVER’ CONNECTIONS: West Point Bible crest controversy spurs lawsuit from conservative watchdog

THE CHOSEN ONE: RNC Chair Michael Whatley to seek open Republican-held Senate seat in battleground North Carolina: sources

HATE SPEECH SILENCE: Dem governor criticizes Mamdani for not condemning ‘blatantly antisemitic’ rhetoric

WAKE UP CALL: Mamdani’s former Dem colleague rails against his signature campaign promise: ‘Nail in the coffin’