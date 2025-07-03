NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Congress sending Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ to his desk after dramatic all-night House vote
Congress officially passed President Donald Trump’s “one big, beautiful bill” on Thursday afternoon after back-to-back sleepless sessions for both the House and Senate.
The massive agenda bill now goes to Trump’s desk to be signed into law just in time for Republicans’ self-imposed Fourth of July deadline.
The bill – which advances Trump’s policies on tax, the border, defense, energy and the national debt – narrowly passed the House of Representatives in a mostly party-line vote. All but two Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., voted for the bill, which passed 218 – 214… READ MORE.
World Stage
STOCKPILE STRATEGY: Colby’s China-focused Pentagon playbook sparks Ukraine arms freeze
RUSSIAN DEFIANCE: Putin rebuffs Trump in call, vows to press on with Ukraine war
ATOMIC KNOCKOUT: Pentagon says Iran strikes set back nuclear program by 2 years
Capitol Hill
BROUGHT TO JUSTICE: How the DOJ carried out a $14.6 billion healthcare fraud takedown
JUDICIAL OVERREACH: Noncitizens get ‘only limited’ due process rights: Conservative legal expert
‘NEEDED CHANGE’: Rubio-run State Department dumps Biden-era DEI hiring criteria, replaces with ‘fidelity’
ROGUE RULING?: Legal expert reveals how Trump admin can deport major anti-Israel activist
CALLED SHOT: Justice Alito’s warning about nationwide injunction ‘loophole’ looms over Trump cases
Across America
BORDER BATTLEGROUND: Troops at the border: How the military’s role in immigration enforcement has exploded under Trump
SOCIALISM VISION: Resurfaced video shows NYC mayoral hopeful saying he wants to replace private homes with communal living
CLOSING UP SHOP: From New York to Arizona, migrant facilities shuttering in wake of Trump’s border crackdown
