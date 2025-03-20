Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Trump drops Biden-era legal challenge to Texas border security law

–ICE arrests Indian Georgetown doctoral student accused of spreading Hamas propaganda

-Taliban frees American hostage George Glezmann following negotiations with US, Qatar

Abolishing the DOE 101

President Donald Trump could begin to dismantle the Department of Education via an executive order, but he would need congressional approval in order to officially abolish the agency.

Trump is expected to sign the order to start dissolving the department in an effort to “turn over education to families instead of bureaucracies,” according to a White House fact sheet previously reported by Fox News Digital.

If Trump signs such an order, expected as soon as Thursday, he can significantly diminish the department. However, the entire agency cannot be outright abolished unless Congress passes legislation that addresses the laws establishing the department…Read more

White House

A NEW ERA: Trump admin rescinds Biden-era scientific integrity policy that prioritized DEI

SIGN OF THE TIMES: What is an autopen? The signing device at the heart of Trump’s attacks on Biden pardons

World Stage

OIL SHIFT: WH may reverse decision to kill Biden-Maduro oil deal, apply tariffs instead to avoid hurting US firms

STANDING THREAT: World leader agrees with Vance that mass migration is threat to ‘daily life’

COMING TOGETHER: Military leaders to meet on UK-France ‘coalition of the willing’ plan for Ukraine

CRACKING DOWN: Israel reimposes blockade of northern Gaza, including capital Gaza City

TROPICAL TROUBLE: Cuban-born rep alerts DHS to alleged Castro-connected ‘refugees’ living in US under federal program

Capitol Hill

LOVE IN THE AIR?: Dem senator refuses to address relationship with founder of Soros-funded ‘propaganda’ news network

JUDICIARY IN JEOPARDY: Speaker Johnson says GOP looking at ‘all available options’ to address ‘activist judges’ opposing Trump

‘MISSING’ IN ACTION: Florida Democratic Party uses posters to coax legislators to ‘stand up’ for voters

‘PRESIDENT LIKES IT’: Bill preventing activist judges from blocking Trump’s agenda backed by White House

SCHUMER UNSTEADY: Dem senator on minority leader’s future: ‘Important’ to know ‘when it’s time to go’

Across America

‘LEGAL LOOPHOLES’: Can Maine’s high school sports authority dodge Title IX? Conservative legal experts say no

‘WE WILL WIN’: Pentagon to appeal judge’s decision blocking transgender ban, Hegseth says

‘CHARGES MERIT EXPULSION’: Feds accuse Minnesota state senator of soliciting a minor for sex

PHONING IT IN: Newsom’s free-phone gambit for state business leaders paid for by nonprofit run by ex-staffers

FULL-THROTTLE DESTRUCTION: 10 places where Tesla vehicles, dealerships were attacked this year

DETENTION: School choice activists warn parents about blue state’s homeschool bill with jail-time provision