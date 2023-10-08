Fox News’s Chad Pergram fact-checked false claims that Republicans and Trump are using to blame Biden for the Hamas attack on Israel.

Trump falsely claimed in a statement that has been adopted by Republicans, “These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again.”

Pergram responded on Twitter (X):

2) The money was in South Korean bank ans is not taxpayer money.

This is Iranian money that even the Trump administration had agreed could be used by Iran for humanitarian reasons as long as those purchases for food and medicine were verified. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 7, 2023

4) So while Iran has funded Hamas, none of the money to secure the release of US prisoners has ever gone to Iran yet — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 7, 2023

The lies that Trump and Republicans are putting forward are so far from reality that Fox News reporters are fact-checking them. The truth that Republicans don’t want to talk about is that it was Trump who approved the Iranian selling of oil that netted the $6 billion. The money did not go to Iran. It is restricted for humanitarian use only and was not used to fund the attack on Israel.

It is certain that there will be more of these sorts of lies repeated by Republicans on the Sunday news shows.

House Republicans will also probably start an ‘investigation’ into the $6 billion. Democrats should welcome such an investigation because it will show the world that Trump and his party are lying.