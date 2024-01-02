Fox Racing is a staple for many riders all around the world when it comes to motocross and mountain bike safety gear. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Fox Racing, not to be confused with top-tier suspension specialist Fox Factory Inc., has a wide range of protective gear and apparel for powersports enthusiasts. With the growing popularity of electric bicycles – e-MTBs in particular – the brand has updated some of its gear to offer extra safety for riders of high-power e-bikes.

One of its newest products, the Fox Dropframe Pro helmet, caters to enduro and free-ride mountain bikers. The three-quarters helmet provides enhanced protection versus standard bike helmets as it extends to the sides and back of the wearer’s head – sort of like a jet helmet for motorbikes. In its latest iteration, the Dropframe Pro has been updated to meet the NTA-8776 E-bike helmet certification standard. It also gets similar safety features as Fox’s premium downhill MTB helmet called the Proframe RS, which is a larger, heavier duty, full-face helmet.

From a styling perspective, the Dropframe Pro receives a rugged aesthetic that makes it perfectly at home with today’s crop of rugged, high-performance electric enduro and all-mountain bikes. It makes use of tried and tested technology from MIPS, which is known to reduce the risk of head injuries caused by twisting forces. Additionally, the BOA Fit System ensures a perfect fit around your head, further enhancing the effectivity of the other safety features such as MIPS and the multi-density EPS foam.

For extra comfort on demanding rides, the Dropframe Pro features increased ventilation on the top and sides of the head, as well as a three-point adjustable peak to keep the sun out of your eyes. On the inside, it gets an Ionic anti-microbial liner and cheek pads that are easily removable and washable for extra longevity.

As mentioned earlier, the Fox Dropframe Pro meets the NTA-8776 e-bike helmet standard. Furthermore, Fox ascertains that the new helmet is their safest open-face lid as it “provides the most complete coverage we offer in an open-face helmet.” Wearing and removal is made easier, too, thanks to the Fidlock magnetic clasp, and there’s even a removable GoPro mount housed under the visor.

As is the case with most gear and apparel products from Fox Racing, the Dropframe Pro helmet carries a rather premium price tag. Offered in a wide selection of sizes ranging from Small to Large, as well as fine-tuned adjustability via the BOA Fit System, the helmet also caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences thanks to multiple color and graphic options. It carries an MSRP of $280 USD, and is available via Fox Racing’s official website and authorized retailers.