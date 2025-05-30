Sunday’s 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 was an eventful day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as Álex Palou won his sixth race of the INDYCAR season, but there was something just as important happening off the track in the days leading up to the race.

FOX Sports teamed up with Purple Heart Homes to help renovate and restore the homes of four veterans in the Indianapolis community ahead of the 2025 Indy 500. The work, which included roof and floor replacements, bathroom renovations and more, was commended by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, who declared the week prior to race week “Purple Heart Homes & Partners Veteran Impact Week.”

“This collaboration between FOX Sports, Purple Heart Homes and Home Repairs for Good is exactly the type of public-private partnership that Indianapolis is known for,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said of FOX Sports and Purple Heart Homes’ efforts. “To see this partnership project result in life-changing home improvements for some of our city’s bravest heroes is truly inspiring. The City of Indianapolis and our Office of Veteran’s Affairs are grateful to all those who helped make this dream a reality.”

Gary Dean, a U.S. Army veteran, was one of the four people who had their homes renovated through FOX Sports and Purple Heart Homes’ efforts. Dean has faced homelessness and battled congestive heart failure in recent years, with his health issues and financial difficulties preventing him from repairing the leaking roof of the home he’s lived in over the last five years. He is also the primary caregiver for his best friend, who is battling Stage 4 cancer.

“With her, I just can’t see what she was going through without somebody stepping up and not helping out,” Dean said. “I’ve just gotta help.”

Thanks to FOX Sports and Purple Heart Homes, Dean’s home got the roof repair he’s long needed.

“Purple Heart Homes and FOX Sports stepped up, put a new roof on my home for me and took a huge weight off my shoulders,” Dean said. It will keep me in my home for many more years and keep me out of assisted living in the future. They just stepped up big time. … I can’t appreciate them enough.”

Kevin Smith, who is also a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran with a total of 10 years of service, needed his kitchen flooring replaced. He also needed major bathroom renovations as the room was inoperable for over five years.

A lifelong resident of Indianapolis, Smith’s family is of great importance to him. He met his wife 50 years ago through his neighbors, and the couple has seven children, with six of them still living in Indiana.

So, when FOX Sports and Purple Heart Homes were able to do the necessary renovations to Smith’s home, he couldn’t help but think about the future functions he could finally have at his house again.

“I don’t want to complain,” Smith said. “You want to row the boat instead of trying to rock it. We have not been able to have family over for Christmas for five years and we can’t wait to spend time with them in our home.”

Kevin Smith (middle) was one of the four veterans who had his home repaired through FOX Sports and Purple Heart Homes’ initiative.

Donald Covington, a U.S. Marine veteran, was injured during his time in combat, but has persevered. He was stabbed 13 times during his line of duty.

Unfortunately, Covington has still had to fight in the years since he was deployed. He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and is battling prostate cancer.

Covington’s 22-year-old daughter, Lilly, still lives with him. However, the two needed renovations done to the roof of their home with water intrusion threatening its structural safety. Luckily, they were able to get the help they needed thanks to the initiative from FOX Sports and Purple Heart Homes.

“All I can say is, everything was great!” Covington said. “I knew I wasn’t able to make the repairs. I didn’t know where help would come from, but it showed up with you showing up [Purple Heart Homes]. I’m just so thankful. Thank you just so, so much.”

Donald Covington (right) was one of the four veterans who had his home repaired through FOX Sports and Purple Heart Homes’ initiative.

The fourth veteran, who served in the U.S. Army, opted to remain anonymous.

FOX Sports and Purple Heart Homes both felt it was vital to help those who served the country in the lead-up to the Indy 500, which is annually held on Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s an honor to work alongside Purple Heart Homes to improve the quality of life for veterans in Indianapolis by providing the housing solutions they need to thrive in their communities,” FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks said in a statement. “The partnership between FOX Sports and Purple Heart Homes is central to our efforts to serve the military heroes who selflessly served us.”

“This work is about restoring dignity, independence and peace of mind to the people who have given so much to our country,” Purple Heart Homes Board chair Dave Sternberg added. “We are honored by the continued partnership of FOX Sports and look forward to what lies ahead in our growing collaboration with Home Repairs for Good.”

Those who were helped by FOX Sports and Purple Heart Homes’ initiative spent time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the weekend of the Indy 500.

Dean’s story was featured during FOX’s broadcast coverage of the Indy 500, and the veterans got to spend time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the weekend of the race thanks to FOX Sports and INDYCAR, touring the track and FOX Sports’ set at the track.

Now, the four veterans can watch all INDYCAR races from the comfort of their own homes without worry. They can also take in the Indiana Pacers’ playoff run, too. Smith was wearing a Pacers t-shirt when Purple Heart Homes made the proper repairs to his home.

Above all, these veterans are thankful that they’ve been recognized for their service to their country.

“You get a lot of tip of the hats and thank yous when people recognize you as a veteran,” Dean said. “I think that’s as much appreciation as I need.”

