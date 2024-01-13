



Reggie Bush is humorously suggesting that legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban did not retire due to his age.

On Friday, ESPN’s SportsCenter account on Instagram posted an image of the 72-year-old Saban featuring a quote about why the seven-time national champion decided to retire now.

“My age started to become a little bit of an issue,” Saban is quoted in the post. “People wanted assurances that I was going to be here for three years, five years, whatever. It got harder and harder to be honest with them.”

Bush, the former USC star and current Fox Sports analyst, sarcastically attacked the notion that age pushed Saban into retirement with a savage barb in the comments section.

“NIL ran him away,” Bush wrote. “[H]e has no more control over 5 star recruits. The playing field is level and he can’t handle that.”

Bush punctuated the comment with a laughing emoji.

USC great Reggie Bush tweaked legendary coach Nick Saban about his decision to retire after 17 seasons at Alabama. Instagram

Saban concludes his illustrious career with a 292-71-1 college record at Alabama, LSU, Michigan State and Toledo. He won seven national titles (six with Alabama, one with LSU), 12 conference championships and 19 bowl games.







