Thank you very much for joining me. Here is Michael Aylwin’s report from tonight’s match.

The France fans gave the Uruguay team a standing ovation after the match, and rightly so. A fine effort from the South Americans, that’s for sure.

I think Taofifenua would have been harshly dealt with if he received a red tonight. Although, I thought similar about Curry. Another game that will be dominated by a headshot that was not deemed worthy of a red card. This entire RWC feels a bit of a shambles at the moment. @Will_Unwin — Schadenfreude (@schadenfreudem1) September 14, 2023

Uruguay will fancy their chances against Italy and Namibia after tonight’s performance. That third-placed finish in the group looks very possible at the moment.

Full time! France 27-12 Uruguay France are the winners on the night but Uruguay come out of the fixture with the most credit. They were exciting with ball in hand but did not have the smarts to better France over 80 minutes. The much-changed France team were far from convincing from start to finish.

78 mins: Uruguay are still looking to add some points …

77 mins: NO TRY! Uruguay get a lineout in the corner but France win it to release the pressure … but not for long as Uruguay turn it over … and then lose it again. Macalou gets the ball out of the ruck and picks up the loose ball before running half the length of the pitch for a try. It does not count, however, but it transpires Macalou kicked the ball out of the ruck originally.

TRY! France 27-12 Uruguay ( Bielle-Biarrey, 73) After trying to batter down the Uruguay front door, eventually the ball is slung out to the right where Bielle-Biarrey is waiting and he gladly powers over the line. Jaminet kicks from the touchline … it’s good! Bielle-Biarrey scores for France and that should be the match for the hosts. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters Updated at 16.49 EDT

72 mins: Some impressively scrappy play ends with a knock-on from Uruguay. Everyone gets a break as medical treatment is required.

70 mins: There is a France knock-on from their own lineout. I can’t see many of today’s starting lineup have made much of a case to be in the XV next time out.

68 mins: A Uruguay lineout goes their way and they look to drive to the line but the ball drops to the floor. We get another scrum to see how that goes … the penalty goes against Uruguay on this occasion.

66 mins: Uruguay are still looking confident despite conceding that try seconds after they had scored their own to get a point behind. I thought France might begin to dominate the final 20 minutes but that has not come to fruition.

64 mins: The latest scrum-related penalty is given against France. A funny little game when it comes to the scrum. With ball in hand, Uruguay really are good fun. They are taking risks and throwing it around quickly in an attempt to open up France. France scrum-half Maxime Lucu prepares to throw the ball in. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 16.42 EDT

62 mins: The turf at the ground does not look suitable for scrums. It is giving way to pressure, making Uruguay’s struggles in the scrum look worse. O’Keefe is working on setting the scrum, which is a huge challenge for the ref.

60 mins: France go for the corner to receive a lineout. Naturally a rolling maul follows. It works and the ball inches towards the line but Uruguay hold up the blue shirts and a penalty is awarded.

58 mins: What will that do Uruguay’s confidence? They were in with more of a sniff and all that momentum could be lost.

TRY! France 20-12 Uruguay (Mauvaka, 55) OH NO! Etcheverry with a very rushed kicked whacks the ball against his teammate and goes towards the Uruguay line. Mauvaka claims it and touches down. No issues with the conversion. And just like that, Peato Mauvaka scores a try for France. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters Updated at 16.27 EDT

TRY! France 13-12 Uruguay (Amaya, 53) The ball goes out to the right, eventually reaching Amaya who eyes a gap in the defence, doing two defenders for speed before putting down in the corner. Uruguay are looking confident. Etcheverry adds the two points with a fine conversion from a the right touchline. This is fun! Baltazar Amaya scores a try for Uruguay! Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/Reuters Updated at 16.23 EDT

52 mins: Lots of changes in the front row but it’s made no difference to the scrum as France continue to dominate. Uruguay get a penalty and whack it right into the corner for more lineout fun. If they had more confidence in their kicker they might be a lot closer in terms of scoreline …

50 mins: NO TRY! A kick goes up and hits a jumping Jelonch on the arm. The ball goes forward and Villiere is there to put it down over the line. The referee gives the try but the TMO has other ideas. Lots of subs! Two many to mention but fair to say both sides are very fresh now. Gabin Villiere thinks he’s scored for France, but alas. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 16.21 EDT

49 mins: MISSED KICK! France just want to add some extra points to take the pressure off. Jaminet is the man to do that from distance from the boot but he drags his kick just wide. Not ideal for France.

48 mins: Now we knock-on from Uruguay. It’s been a scrappy start to the half.

46 mins: France are penalised for failing to send in a straight lineout and then they collapse the scrum. They are making a few mistakes because they are under more pressure than they anticipated in this match.

44 mins: The lineout is good but eventually the ball is turned over and France clear. A missed opportunity for Uruguay. Uruguay win the lineout but lose possession. Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/Reuters Updated at 16.11 EDT

42 mins: Amaya breaks the French defensive line and sprints a good 30 metres down the pitch but is halted. In the end, France give away a penalty for a hand in the ruck. As always, Uruguay go for the corner.

Second half Here we go again!

Half time: France 13-5 Uruguay The score is a lot closer than many anticipated. France suffered a sin binning but have still be pretty dominant. Uruguay have looked good with ball in hand and will be disappointed to not be a single point behind after a potential second try was chalked off.

39 mins: Ardao is called for being off his feet. Once more, France kick for the corner. The lineout is good and the rolling maul looks to be working. They have a couple of jabs for the line and eventually lift a long kick out to Villiere but it goes over the deadball line.

37 mins: Arata is done for obstruction. They kick for the corner and look to get a try before half time … but they fail to make the most of the position they finds themselves in. Uruguay’s defence is well-organised, that’s for sure. Taofifenua is back.

35 mins: On the upside for Uruguay, they do look good when they do have possession. Sadly, they just haven’t had much of it.