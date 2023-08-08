Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

84 min Morocco would love a goal to take home with them but it doesn’t look unlikely. They’ve had only one attempt at goal in the match.

82 min El Chad looks okay to continue.

81 min: Double substitution for France Naomie Feller and Estelle Cascarino replace Eugenie Le Sommer, who scored twice, and Eve Perisset.

80 min El Chad lands awkwardly after being shoved over by Diani. This could be a shoulder injury.

77 min Diani misses a great chance, crashing De Almeida’s cross over the bar from six yards. It came to hear on the half-volley, which made it slightly more difficult, though she would probably score eight times out of 10.

74 min It’s a slight surprise that France haven’t made more substitutions, but I suppose a number of these players were rested for the Panama game.

73 min “Matildas will have their work cut out for them against Les Bleues,” says John Burrell. “ They seem a much more potent side than Sweden, although France (5th) are ranked below Sweden (3rd). I’ll be at the game hoping for a minor miracle and the dream to continue.” You did beat them last month, and it was a strong France XI. I’d make it about 60/40 in France’s favour. Updated at 08.33 EDT

Bacha found Becho on the right wing, with Redouani for company. Becho slowed down, then suddenly shifted the ball down the line and hit a devastating cross to the far post. It took Er-Rmichi out of the game and gave Le Sommer a simple header from four yards. Vicki Becho Updated at 08.31 EDT

GOAL! France 4-0 Morocco (Le Sommer 70) Eugenie Le Sommer gets her second after a delicious cross from the teenage Vicki Becho. Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates her second. Photograph: James Elsby/AP Updated at 08.39 EDT

70 min The free-kick leads to a bit of a scramble in the Morocco area, with both Renard and De Almeida having shots blocked.

69 min Ait El Haj, on a yellow card, gets a final warning after cynically blocking Bacha. She might have been sent off for that.

68 min Karchaoui shoots straight at Er-Rmichi from 20 yards after an enterprising run infield. France are coasting through the second half, with nothing like the intensity that blew away Morocco in the first half hour.

66 min Ayane wins Morocco’s first corner of the game. An inswinger is claimed with authority by Peyraud-Magnin. Updated at 08.25 EDT

64 min: Triple substitution for Morocco Sarah Kassi, Sofia Bouftini and Spurs’ Rosella Ayane replace Elodie Nakkach, Fatima Tagnaout and Anissa Lahmari.

64 min: France substitution Vicki Becho replaces Sandie Toletti, who was immaculate in midfield.

62 min Dali’s cross is missed at the near post by Er-Rmichi and rebounds to safety off the unsighted Le Sommer. Had she controlled it, she would have had an open goal.

60 min Lahmari is late on Toletti, who waves her hands in protest. The referee was following the ball, though there wasn’t enough for a yellow card anyway.

57 min Ait El Haj is booked for a very late tackle on Le Sommer. She essentially ran her over.

53 min Chebbak’s cross is well claimed by Peyraud-Magnin; then Renard blocks a long-range shot. Morocco are at least playing with more conviction in attack.

50 min Bacha’s cross is headed away to Geyoro on the edge of the box. She takes a touch and whistles a shot that is very well blocked by El Chad.

49 min: Chance for Morocco! Lahmari, on the right wing, curls a beautiful pass around De Almeida to put Jraidi through on goal. She tries to go round the outrushing Peyard-Magnin, who dives to knock the ball against Jraidi and behind for a goalkick. France’s goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (right) thwarts Morocco’s Ibtissam Jraidi. Photograph: Brenton Edwards/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 08.13 EDT

48 min “The quarterfinals look set up to be exceptional,” writes Robyn Schelenz. “Not sure who I would pick to get through… and as an American, hard to find a place for the U.S. among these teams this year, sadly.” What makes it even more exciting is that there’s a very good chance we’ll have a new name on the trophy. Japan are the only team left in the competition who have been world champions before.

46 min Lahmari curls wide from the edge of the area after 20-odd seconds, though it wouldn’t have counted as she was offside.

46 min Peep peep! Morocco begin the second half, with a Fuji to climb. No substitutions yet.

Half time: France 3-0 Morocco There will be no shocks in Adelaide tonight. France are strolling into the last eight after outclassing Morocco in a one-sided first half. Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Eugenie Le Sommer all scored in a devastating nine-minute period that killed the game by the end of the first quarter.

45+2 min Redouani’s clearance is blocked and ricochets towards Diani in the area. She heads it past Er-Rmichi and goes down. There was a bit of contact, though it doesn’t matter because Diani was offside. France’s Kadidiatou Diani is challenged by Morocco’s keeper Khadija Er-Rmichi. Photograph: Aitor Alcalde/Fifa/Getty Images Updated at 08.01 EDT

45 min Three minutes of added time.

44 min Another advantage of this scoreline is that France will be able to rest a number of their players in the second half. It’s a tight turnaround to the Australia game on Saturday morning, and they also have a long flight to Wellington.

41 min Bacha’s cutback is cleared by Benzina but only as far as Toletti, 25 yards from goal. She chests it and shoots just wide of the near post. Er-Rmichi probably had it covered.

40 min Er-Rmichi runs to the edge of her area to beat Diani to a through pass.

39 min “France is not, as the saying goes, effing around,” says Robyn Schelenz, though she didn’t say ‘effing’. “But Morocco isn’t this bad … I don’t think. Whatever their plan is clearly didn’t work, feels like they need a bit of a mentality change. Maybe that’s just my admiration for them (and their beautiful kit) speaking.” I thought their kit was the best at the men’s World Cup too. You can’t beat a full logo, name and symbol, on a football kit. See also: the gorgeous Roma third kit of 2019-20. Updated at 07.39 EDT

37 min Nothing much is happening. Both teams know, deep down, that the game is already over. France’s Eve Perisset (left) tussles with Fatima Tagnaout of Morocco. Photograph: Matt Turner/EPA Updated at 07.52 EDT

35 min “In France for a few days and the locals here in Nice are, I think it’s probably fair to say, not overly enthusiastic so far about the game taking place,” says Simon McMahon. “ Which is a pity if you ask me. Maybe they’re preoccupied with the upcoming rugby World Cup? I’m sure, or at least I hope, that will change as we get to the business end. Alllez Les Bleues!” I’m sure it will. The quarter-final against Australia will start in the small hours, but if they reach the semis that’ll be a midday kick-off (I think). Updated at 07.36 EDT