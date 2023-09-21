Key events 2m ago TRY! France 75-0 Namibia (Bielle-Biarrey, 64)

14m ago TRY! France 68-0 Namibia (Penaud, 54)

23m ago RED CARD! Deysel (Namibia)

23m ago TRY! France 61-0 Namibia (Couilloud, 48)

33m ago Second half

48m ago Half time! France 54-0 Namibia

48m ago TRY! France 54-0 Namibia (Bielle-Biarrey, 40+1)

51m ago TRY! France 47-0 Namibia (Dupont, 38)

1h ago TRY! France 40-0 Namibia (Flament, 34)

1h ago TRY! France 33-0 Namibia (Danty, 26)

1h ago TRY! France 26-0 Namibia (Penaud, 22)

1h ago TRY! France 19-0 Namibia (Ollivon, 18)

1h ago TRY! France 12-0 Namibia (Danty, 10)

1h ago TRY! France 5-0 Namibia (Penaud, 6)

2h ago Kick off

3h ago Preamble

66 mins: Rossouw collects a high kick and looks for a gap to take Namibia up the field but is held up. The ball is turned over and sent up the pitch to Greyling who kicks it out on the full, which is less than ideal.

TRY! France 75-0 Namibia (Bielle-Biarrey, 64) France have a lineout in the corner, they win it but then a pass is intercepted by Greyling. He looks to get away for a try but does not have the pace, so kicks and looks to get a chase going. It does not work and France counter and Bielle-Biarrey does not have a problem with speed, as he runs almost the full length of the pitch to score a try. Ramos kicks the extras.

62 mins: Fair play to any Namibian that completes the 80 minutes because it looks no fun.

60 mins: Namibia get a lineout and go for a maul from close to the try line but they turn it over. Only 20 minutes to go, lads.

58 mins: Boudehent walks off, which is good news, but I can’t see him coming back. We restart with a Namibia scrum inside the 22. Namibia are doing their best but are not making any ground.

57 mins: The referee stops the game because Boudehent is down with a head injury. He does not look in a good way on the turf. No foul play, he got his head on the wrong side of a tackle.

56 mins: Namibia cannot be enjoying this occasion anymore. It looks not fun. I think we all just want them to get a try now. Maybe just kick a three to get on the board.

TRY! France 68-0 Namibia (Penaud, 54) It is a hat-trick for the winger as he crashes over in the corner. Jaminet should have passed it early but Penaud gets his reward in the end. All very easy with the extra man. Ramos kicks successfully.

52 mins: Namibia get a lineout at the 10-metre mark. It is well constructed and the maul pretty successful. The forwards look to plough over the line. They have a good few goes but just cannot earn that extra inch, much to Al Pacino’s chagrin.

50 mins: NO TRY! An interception from the replacement on the halfway line and he has the pace and stamina to outsprint the Namibians. But we go back for a penalty for a tackle off the ball by Wardi.

RED CARD! Deysel (Namibia) Namibia’s captain has his offence upgraded because of a lack of mitigation.

TRY! France 61-0 Namibia (Couilloud, 48) Namibia are a man light and France use the space well, with Couilloud touching down in the corner. Ramos kicks the extra points. Baptiste Couilloud takes the tally past sixty. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters Updated at 16.17 EDT

46 mins: NO TRY! YELLOW CARD! Roussow intercepts a pass from Jalibert and he runs the ball over the line. Sadly, for Namibia it is chalked off because Deysel is punished by the TMO for head on head contact with Dupont. A yellow, which could be upgraded, for Deysel and a head injury assessment for Dupont.

44 mins: Namibia look to work it wide and replacement Roussow looks to go through a gap but he is tackled out of play. France take a quick one and Ramos launches one off the boot but it goes dead, so we are back on the 22. Namibia are looking quicker and smarter with the ball in hard than the first half but a knock-on sends their attack.

42 mins: Luke McCallin emails: “‘Games’ like this should come with a health warning. The only value to a game like this is for France to arrive totally undercooked at the quarters… maybe that’s someone’s cunning plan…! “Thanks for the coverage, keep it up!” Thanks, Luke.

Second half How many more points will France score?

Half-time reading:

Richard Slassor emails: “This is a bit Harlem Globetrotters now. “Some fantasy exhibition Rugby by France.” Aye.

Half time! France 54-0 Namibia As you would expect and more. France are looking sharp but Namibia are not on a level playing field. Louis Bielle-Biarrey with number eight. Time for a cuppa, Shirley? Photograph: Daniel Cole/AP Updated at 15.54 EDT

TRY! France 54-0 Namibia (Bielle-Biarrey, 40+1) France take a quick tap on a penalty. Dupont sends a beautiful kick out to the left, Bielle-Biarrey catches it and drops over the line. Ramos does the rest from the touchline.

TRY! France 47-0 Namibia (Dupont, 38) Namibia are doing their best with ball in hand but France really are not exerting themselves to stop them. They turn it over and Penaud speeds away into a gap before throwing the ball to Dupont to finish it off. Dupont scores try number seven! Photograph: Pauline Ballet/World Rugby/Getty Images Updated at 15.52 EDT

36 mins: A reminder that the record score in the World Cup is 142-0 when Australia defeated Namibia in 2003. Namibia have a lineout at the five-metre mark and they literally throw it away. Poor lads.

TRY! France 40-0 Namibia (Flament, 34) Jelonch picks the ball up off the ground and runs into the space vacated by the Namibians, who had no one at the break down. He gets close to the line but allows Flament to do the honours. Ramos kicks. Now it’s Thibaud Flament’s turn. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images Updated at 15.44 EDT

32 mins: There is a little bit of a delay while Gaoseb replaces his contact lens. At least it allowed the Namibians to rehydrate. Penaud dabs a kick down the line but Greyling reads the danger and collects the bounces ball. It is good work but he is forced to run it straight out of play. France do their best to claim a try. Jelonch is the man that touches down but it comes after a Mauvaka knock-on. TMO rightly rules it out.

30 mins: Namibia have a bit of a go and they show some promise but a knock-on curtails their progress. The Namibians look tired. France’s scrum fails and Retief collects the ball at the back. He makes a sprint for the line and gets oh so close but is halted by the French defence. Jeff Sax emails: “I don’t see the point of these games with total mismatched teams. “They are not entertaining or sportsmanlike and I fail to see what the losing side gain.” Probably a sign funds need to be distributed more fairly around world rugby.

28 mins: I always wonder how those who suffer these absolute thrashings in World Cups remember the occasion. It is naturally the pinnacle of their careers but cannot compete with the planet’s finest.

TRY! France 33-0 Namibia (Danty, 26) The Namibia scrum cannot cope and collapses. France kick for a lineout at the five-metre mark. It is a successful one as Dupont receives the ball and slings it to Danty to power over. Ramos does the rest. This picture editor can’t keep up… Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters Updated at 15.31 EDT

24 mins: I am beginning to fear every update I do will be of a try … France are completely dominant and chucking the ball gleefully as they look to stretch Namibia to create loads of gaps. A knock-on ends the latest France attack but there will be another in 3, 2, 1 …

TRY! France 26-0 Namibia (Penaud, 22) France have a lineout in the corner and they use it quickly. A faux-maul begins, Fickou takes the ball from the back and gives it to Penaud to cross in the corner. Ramos nails the kick from out wide.

20 mins: The question is when the demoralising will kick in for Namibia. How long can they maintain a positive mindset against one of the world’s best teams in front of a raucous home crowd?

TRY! France 19-0 Namibia (Ollivon, 18) What a team try! France counter through Jalibert and Dupont who combine with some quick passing on the wing. The hands are rapid and Namibia cannot cope as Ollivon is given the chance to cross the line unopposed. No issue with the conversion. Charles Ollivon gets on the scoresheet. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images Updated at 15.30 EDT

16 mins: Fickou tries to run the ball out from deep but Namibia are having none of it and push him into touch. France do, however, get the lineout on this occasion.

14 mins: Namibia’s kicking is not the best. They might want to reconsider some of their concepts off the boot.

12 mins: Namibia try to throw the ball around but Van den Berg chucks the ball over everyone into touch. France take advantage from the lineout as Fickou bursts down the right wing but he is stopped before he can complete a try. The attack fizzles out in the end when France concede a penalty.

TRY! France 12-0 Namibia (Danty, 10) A kick goes to the corner for Bielle-Biarrey to chase. He makes up the ground just in time and sends a pass into Danty to put the ball down. It is all very easy for France. Ramos adds the extras. Jonathan Danty bundles over for the second France try. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 15.20 EDT

8 mins: Namibia are testing their kicking game but Loubser sends it beyond the in-goal area.

TRY! France 5-0 Namibia (Penaud, 6) Namibia come in from the side and a penalty is awarded. France kick for the corner in the hope they can enjoy a better lineout. Mauvaka does better this time and the maul begins. The ball sent out to Dupont, who kicks towards the corner for Penaud to collect, he drops a shoulder and goes over the line. Ramos sends the kick wide from the touchline. Damian Penaud goes over for the first points of the night. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters Updated at 15.09 EDT

4 mins: France’s first lineout does not go to plan either as they fail to deliver it straight. France’s wing Damian Penaud on the move. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 15.05 EDT

2 mins: Namibia have a lineout but a bit of a hash of it and France ensure the danger ends. Some good intent from the Namibians in the early stages. They have had most of the ball.

Kick off Here we go!

Starting lineups France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarry; Jalibert, Dupont; Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio; Woki, Flament; Cros, Ollivon, Jelonch. Replacements: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Couilloud, Moefana, Jaminet. Namibia: Van der Bergh; Mouton, Deysel, Burger, Greyling; Loubser, Theron; Sethie, Van der Westhuizen, Coetzee, Tjeriko, Ludick, Katjijeko, Retief, Gaoseb. Replacements: Nortje, Benade, Shifuka, Van Lill, Hardwick, Blaauw, Izaacs, Rossouw.