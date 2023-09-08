Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

19 min: Penalty! France 6-5 New Zealand (Ramos) France lead! Ramos strokes a straightforward penalty through the sticks from a central area and the hosts, after a shaky start, are in the lead. The France No 8 Alldritt is playing like a man possessed, crashing into the contact area with enthusiasm at every opportunity. Updated at 15.42 EDT

15 min: Mauvaka, the replacement hooker, takes a quick lineout to Dupont. Mauvaka bursts down the touchline on the French left showing superb pace for a front-rower. He kicks ahead into space, and appears to be taken out by an All Blacks defender, and the French crowd roar their disapproval. Alldritt then gets hands on the ball and smashes into contact in terrifying fashion. New Zealand get it back, and the try-scorer Telea has a dart on the All Blacks’ left. This is a high-tempo start, despite the high temperatures in Paris … a water break will be coming up shortly. Updated at 15.38 EDT

12 min: Bad news for France. The hooker, Julien Marchand, trudges off injured. Hopefully it’s not serious … but anyway, Peato Mauvaka comes on.

9 min: The upshot of the scruffy scrum is a France clearing kick, and a New Zealand lineout. They muck that up, though, and France are able to attack down their left wing. Moefana has a dart but is tackled efficiently … France move through another phase back into a central area, but good competition at the breakdown by New Zealand wins them a scrum put-in. They then win a free-kick at the resulting scrum when the referee, Jaco Peyper, says France engaged early.

8 min: The first scrum of the evening arrives, in a central area around halfway. French put-in. The ball is a bit messy for Dupont out of the back of the scrum, and his opposite number, Smith, is all over him as a result. Updated at 15.28 EDT

Penalty! 5 min: France 3-5 New Zealand France get on the board thanks to a straightforward penalty by Thomas Ramos. That first five minutes could have been worse for them … regardless, the gaps in their defence will be worrying Shaun Edwards. Updated at 15.26 EDT

Try! 2 min: France 0-5 New Zealand (Telea) In New Zealand’s first possession after a French clearing kick to halfway, Rieko Ioane charges on to a flat pass on first phase, roaring through a gap in the defensive line at full speed, deep into the French half. What a start. Ioane is tackled in the 22, but the All Blacks end up winning a penalty when France appear to have snatched the ball back. They take a lineout pretty quickly, Beauden Barrett clips a fantastic cross-kick over to the opposite side of the field, and Telea does well to gather it and touch down despite the attention of Damien Penaud. The conversion is missed, and the scoreboard incorrectly says 0-7 momentarily. It’s 0-5. A deft kick from New Zealand’s full-back Beauden Barrett heads towards Mark Telea … Photograph: Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images Who gets the better of France’s Damian Penaud and touches down for the opening try of the game, and tournament. Photograph: Christophe Ena/AP Telea celebrates with teammate Dalton Papali’i (left). Photograph: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile/Getty Images Updated at 15.38 EDT

First half kick-off! The All Blacks kick off. The 2023 Rugby World Cup has begun. France kick for touch around halfway.

France face down the Haka. The French wing Villiere stands motionless, scrum-cap on, eyeballing the opposition … the crowd roars. And we’re ready to go. New Zealand’s scrum-half Aaron Smith leads the Haka … Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images Which Antoine Dupont and his French teammates face down. Photograph: Paul Harding/Getty Images Updated at 15.23 EDT

Updated teams A reminder that Sam Cane, who was due to lead the All Blacks, has been ruled out by injury. Tupou Vaa’i comes into the team as a late replacement, with Papali’i switching to openside flanker. France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Villière; Jalibert, Dupont (capt.); Wardi, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Flament, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt. Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Lucu, Vincent, Jaminet. New Zealand: Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, Lienert-Brown, Telea; Mo’unga, Smith; de Groot, Taylor, Laulala, Whitelock, Barrett, Vaa’i, Papali’i, Savea (capt.). Replacements: Taukei’aho, Tuungafasi, Newell, Retallick, Jacobson, Christie, Havili, Fainga’anuku.

Here we go! This is really happening … the teams have emerged on to the pitch at Stade de France. Ardie Savea, who has stepped up as captain for New Zealand tonight with Sam Cane injured, has a reassuring word with the mascot standing alongside him. It’s anthem time. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images France fans at a fan zone in Toulouse sing the “La Marseillaise”. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 15.40 EDT

The Patrouille de France doing their stuff earlier. Spectacular.

Dan Carter is now on the pitch, alongside the World Cup trophy, which is in a presentation box of sorts. And now he’s holding it, and walking off the pitch with it … we’re under 10 minutes from kick-off now! Fitzpatrick mentions on ITV that the All Blacks won the toss, so will wear their black jerseys, with France in white. Hello old friend. Photograph: Julian Finney/World Rugby/Getty Images Updated at 15.19 EDT

“I’m hoping beyond hope that Scotland can spring(bok) a surprise on Sunday,” emails Simon McMahon. “You never know, though you normally do where Scotland and major tournaments are concerned. Still, dreams are free, right? As for tonight’s result, ‘not a clue’ is my considered opinion / razor sharp analysis. You’re welcome.” I think I might be veering towards a statement New Zealand win, capitalising on a few French opening-night nerves. No, I think France are going to walk it by 20 points. I’m have no idea either, in truth, but I’m excited regardless. Updated at 15.05 EDT

On ITV they are having a chat about Pool D. O’Driscoll is very measured about how ludicrously tough the hand that Ireland have been dealt is … he says Scotland are “in the long grass, going about their business” and that “having a chip on their shoulder is a strong place to be” – in the sense that so many people are predicting South Africa and Ireland to qualify from the pool. As O’Driscoll says, if South Africa beat Ireland, there should be plenty riding on the meeting between Andy Farrell and Gregor Townsend’s sides in early October. Updated at 14.57 EDT

All Blacks captain Sam Cane ruled out by injury Terrible news for New Zealand. The captain and openside flanker, Sam Cane, has been ruled out of tonight’s match by injury. Ardie Savea becomes the captain, Dalton Papali’i switches to No 7, and Tupou Vaa’i comes into the XV. Team News: New Zealand captain Sam Cane is a late withdrawal for tonight’s Rugby World Cup opener with France. Dalton Papali’i will switch to seven, with Tupou Vaa’i moving into the starting XV. Ardie Savea will take over captaincy for the evening.#RWC2023 | #FRAvNZL — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 8, 2023 Updated at 14.47 EDT

Brian O’Driscoll is talking about Antoine Dupont. There is some footage of that insanely good Six Nations match between Ireland and France earlier this year, including that super-human tackle near the French try-line. “He is possibly building himself to be one of the all-time greats, if he continues on this path,” O’Driscoll says of the inspirational scrum-half. Updated at 14.40 EDT

Here’s a piece I wrote with the France and La Rochelle prop, Uini Atonio, back in April before their Champions Cup semi-final against Exeter:

Macron concludes: “I wish you a fantastic World Cup, full of the courage and panache that you love … I declare the 10th World Cup open!” Macron and Beaumont shake hands and half-embrace, and the crowd cheer, probably because the speeches and the opening ceremony are over more than anything else. Updated at 14.34 EDT

Macron speaks now. He says France are hoping to win, both the competition, and the people’s hearts. He is drowned out by a chant of Allez les Bleus. A question of sport? Emmanuel Macron meets Bill Beaumont. Photograph: Julian Finney/World Rugby/Getty Images Updated at 14.56 EDT

Now, here’s Bill Beaumont, chair of World Rugby, who stands alongside the Webb Ellis trophy grinning for half a minute or so, looking confused and taken aback by the amount of noise in the stadium. Emmanuel Macron is standing at the side of the little stage on which Beaumont is speaking. The crowd seems to be trying to drown out Beaumont’s words with some passionate singing. Macron laughs. “The waiting is over,” says Beaumont.

Jonathan Liew Still absolutely sweltering in Paris, even at 8pm. It was about 35C during the day, perhaps about 30C now, and the thought of playing rugby in this, or dancing in a costume, or indeed doing anything that doesn’t involve long and restful immersion in cold water, feels genuinely outlandish. Still, there’s a huge crowd in for the opening ceremony, and big cheers for the actor Jean Dujardin as he makes his appearance. I once bought a pirate DVD copy of The Artist, as it happens. Big mistake. The picture was in black and white and there was no sound on it.

In the words of World Rugby itself, here is the lowdown on this opening ceremony in Paris, which has been fun so far. “Rugby began thanks to an unconventional gesture: that of William Webb Ellis, a student who took the ball in his hands while playing football in 1823 and crossed the field with it, breaking the rules of the game at the time. “The creative team behind the Opening Ceremony of Rugby World Cup 2023 have chosen to follow in this path, moving away from the usual ceremony standards, as to tell a story that goes back to the roots of French culture. Led by Jean Dujardin (actor and co-writer of this ceremony), some thirty individuals who embody France’s culture, as well as its art of living, recognised throughout the world, will take part. “These guests of honour, who come from the worlds of film, music, dance, urban culture, but also gastronomy and craftsmanship, will be at the heart of this Opening Ceremony. They will take the 80,000 fans at the Stade de France and millions of TV viewers on a poetic and colorful journey, through a story of romance and brotherhood. The opening ceremony. Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/Reuters “The cast will be accompanied by 44 professional artists – dancers and acrobats – and 240 volunteers. The story they will tell, in the spirit of film-maker Jacques Tati, is as much a tribute to rugby as it is to the values that go with it, an ode to what makes France a unique place. “The show’s choreography is by Grichka Caruge, first assistant director, choreographer but also performer in the show. Acrobatics are directed by Vivien Loulou and costumes for all the participants were designed by Lili Kendaka. “Designed by Jean Dujardin (co-writer and male lead), Olivier Ferracci (co-writer, designer and director) and Nora Matthey de l’Endroit (co-writer, artistic director and director), this Opening Ceremony has been conceived as an elegant and colourful fresco. It’s a show that reflects who we are and what brings us together, with an emphasis on humour and self-deprecation, before kicking off Rugby World Cup 2023.” Updated at 14.17 EDT

There he is! Jean Dujardin begins the Rugby World Cup opening ceremony at Stade de France. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

The opening ceremony has started … Jean Dujardin, the one off The Artist, is swanning around in a fictional French village in the middle of the pitch. He rode on to the scene riding a baker’s delivery bicycle, and lots of people are dancing, somersaulting and doing other stuff in the general vicinity. Updated at 14.07 EDT

“Really rooting for France (an odd situation for an Englishman) because they’ve done everything right,” emails Thomas Burt. “Sorted out the club/country divide, recruited great coaches & play gorgeous rugby. It’d be nice to see it rewarded.”

And here’s our Pool A guide.

Why not amuse yourself with our writers’ tournament predictions: Updated at 13.57 EDT

Asterix and Obelix are on the scene in Paris, reports Robert Kitson.

The 2007 Rugby World Cup winner Bryan Habana, pitchside with Jill Douglas and Sean Fitzpatrick on ITV, describes the sense of anticipation in France as “absolutely tangible”. “This feels special,” chips in Fitzy. Winning the cup 16 years ago was “absolutely special”, enthuses Habana. Updated at 13.55 EDT

“I am following from Zambia,” emails Benedict. “Out of reverence for my childhood hero Serge Blanco, I’m going for France by 17. A good game to all!” Enjoy it, Benedict.

ITV’s coverage has begun. Mark Pougatch is presenting, with Jonny Wilkinson, Maggie Alphonsi and Brian O’Driscoll all lined up in position behind pundits’ lecterns.

Sean Ingle When dusk falls over Paris on Friday, the city will reverberate to the spectacular and the divine. To mark the start of the Rugby World Cup, the Eiffel Tower will blaze with light. Then Oscar winner Jean Dujardin will direct an opening ceremony that celebrates French “savoir-faire and art de vivre”, as well as the sport’s 200th birthday. Inevitably, there will be fireworks. But the biggest bang of all will come when the two favourites for the tournament, France and New Zealand, lock muscle and bone in the opening game, and 80,000 people at the Stade de France roar their approval.

Here’s one I prepared earlier: things to look out for on the opening weekend:

Now, back to those teams … it will be interesting to see how Yoram Moefana gets on at inside centre, alongside Gaël Fickou at No 13 in the France midfield. Mathieu Jalibert faces a big night at fly-half too, lining up against the dangerous Richie Mo’unga. Who is your tip for the win? You can email me or tweet. Updated at 13.38 EDT

Kick-off remains 1hr 45mins away – plenty of time to get your teeth into Robert Kitson’s fine scenesetter for this evening’s match: Updated at 13.31 EDT

Water breaks implemented at all matches this weekend Water breaks will be implemented across all Rugby World Cup games this weekend amid soaring temperatures in France. Paris – the setting for the hosts’ meeting with New Zealand on Friday night – is in the grip of a heatwave with daily temperatures of 35C expected to last until Monday. Two matches are being staged in Marseille, including England’s opener against Argentina, where it has reached 30 degrees. “Water breaks will operate midway through both halves at a natural break in play. The process will be managed by the referee,” a World Rugby statement read. “The process has operated at previous World Cups and across rugby more broadly when temperatures are hot or humid and is catered for in the tournament’s regulations.” Wales train in the Bordeaux heat. Photograph: Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans/Shutterstock

Teams France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Villière; Jalibert, Dupont (capt.); Wardi, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Flament, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt. Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Lucu, Vincent, Jaminet. New Zealand: Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, Lienert-Brown, Telea; Mo’unga, Smith; de Groot, Taylor, Laulala, Whitelock, Barrett, Vaa’i, Papali’i, Savea (capt.). Replacements: Taukei’aho, Tuungafasi, Newell, Retallick, Jacobson, Christie, Havili, Fainga’anuku. Updated at 15.14 EDT