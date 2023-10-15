Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

6 mins: Kolbe tries to skip infield but France strip the ball and their hooker, Peato Mauvaka, is on the charge! When he’s hauled down, Dupont is there to find space on the left – and with Fickou closing in, a second try feels inevitable … but somehow, Eben Etzebeth gets a big palm on the pass to stop them!

TRY! France 7-0 South Africa (Baille 3′) France have the first try of the game, and South Africa don’t know what’s hit them! A lineout leads to an impromptu two-man maul with Atonio and Danty leading the charge. The Springboks are cut apart and Penaud hands off to … Cyril Baille! It’s total rugby. Ramos lands a tricky conversion under pressure.

1 min: Jalibert skids successfully on to Dupont’s kick-through and then lofts the ball towards the corner, where Louis Bielle-Biarrey is roared on. Kurt-Lee Arendse gets back to clear away – and the referee rules that he didn’t intentionally push the ball out, much to the home fans’ chagrin.

Here we go! Ears still ringing from La Marseillaise, South Africa get the match under way. Thomas Ramos, whose kicking could be crucial, collects an early high ball.

Before the anthems, a minute’s silence is held for victims of the Hamas attacks in Israel and the continuing violence in Israel and Palestine. It’s mostly well-observed, but a couple of bozos insist on shouting out repeatedly – I can’t make out what they’re saying, but it brings the silence to a premature close.

Here’s Jacques Nienaber: “We had two weeks to prepare, but it’s tough when you play the host nation.” How will he combat the often fast-starting French? We have a few things up our sleeve … we must be accurate, the team who takes their chances will win tonight.” And here’s Raphaël Ibañez, France’s team manager. “We strictly followed the surgeon’s advice [on Dupont]. Antoine trained well, he is a top player, he has a big influence on his teammates, so that’s why he’s playing tonight. It’ll be a very tight game, we have to take any scoring opportunity.”

@niallmcveigh another Titanic battle ahead of us. How long will the little magician be able to withstand those Bok Beasts raining down on him? Ramos’s kicking has been class so far that could be the difference between them tonight. Like last night it’ll be fine margins. Home win — John McEnerney (@MackerOnTheMed) October 15, 2023 @niallmcveigh on the other hand The Boks are The Boks they’re a special breed of rugby players & they know like The All Blacks how to get the job done even if there’s 80000 fans against them. Once they unleash The Bokalypse we will see what France are made of! — John McEnerney (@MackerOnTheMed) October 15, 2023

As Michael Aylwin writes, both teams have played against type at times in this tournament. One side have gone with a 5-3 split on the bench, the other 6-2. One have picked a brilliant playmaker at fly-half over a consistent goal-kicker; the other the World Cup’s leading points scorer. One have talked about being nice to referees and wanting to be liked; the other risked international condemnation by rushing back their best player from a serious head injury in pursuit of victory. One team is France, one is South Africa. You would never have guessed which was which just a few weeks ago. Answer: South Africa are the first in each dichotomy.

In case you missed it, tonight’s winners will face England in the semi-final after Owen Farrell led a hard-fought victory over Fiji.

The teams France Starting XV: 15 Thomas Ramos; 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gaël Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey; 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont (c); 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Thibaud Flament; 6 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt. Replacements: 16 Pierre Bourgarit, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Francois Cros, 21 Sekou Macalou, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Yoram Moefana. South Africa Starting XV: 15 Damian Willemse; 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe; 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Steven Kitshoff 2 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen. Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Willie Le Roux.