France will want to put on a show in front of their home fans in Marseille tonight as they take on Namibia. It’s two wins from two so far at the Rugby World Cup for Les Blues, their bid for glory on home soil firmly on track, and there is little chance of it being derailed here.
After a less than convincing win over Uruguay last time out, France have named what is close to a full-strength side tonight. The likes of Antoine Dupont, Thomas Ramos and Damian Penaud return, the full focus very much on Namibia with a fortnight break to come before the final Pool A fixture against Italy.
Namibia have lost all 24 of their World Cup matches and have already been heavily beaten New Zealand and Italy at this tournament. A long night looks to be in store for the African side, who will do well to keep the scoreline respectable.
Live updates
TRY FRANCE!
So much space now, Namibia getting very tired.
Flung out wide, Ollivon bursting down the wing. He has Bielle-Biarrey on his left shoulder, throws the dummy and goes over himself.
That’s 82-0.
66 mins: Still the best part of 15 minutes to go. France need 25 points if they are to reach the century – might just be out of reach now. Sure they’ll survive…
Greyling boots the ball straight out, will come back for a French lineout in the Namibian half.
TRY FRANCE!
Crazy minute!
Namibia intercept, they look to be away for a try but France scramble back really well.
And it’s wide to Bielle-Biarrey, who runs it in from pretty much his own 22. He looks absolutely exhausted! 73-0.
62 mins: Namibia have been impressive since going down to 14, haven’t allowed France to run away with it. Most of the match has taken place in the French half.
Hosts are back on the attack here though and they have a penalty in the Namibia half. To the corner we go…
60 mins: But the decision is reversed, no-arms tackle from Wardi. Will be a Namibia penalty instead, Loubser sends them into the 22.
Lineout claimed, can the maul bring some success? No, brought down and France turn it over. Penalty for Les Blues.
58 mins: Back underway, thankfully it doesn’t look to be serious for Boudehent.
Namibia continue to see a fair amount of the ball, but they cannot find that final part. Still waiting for their first point of the night.
And they’ll have to keep waiting, French penalty.
57 mins: Play halted, referee swiftly reacts as Boudehent goes down after taking a blow to his head.
Looked really awkward as he slumps down, will need some treatment. Clock is off.
TRY FRANCE!
Hat-trick for Penaud!
He can smile now, but he wasn’t a few seconds earlier. Jaminet breaking away down the right, has to set Penaud away but opts to go himself. Brought down.
Les Blues do then find Penaud though, who can topple over out wide. Ramos adds the extras. 68-0.
Why Namibia are down to 14…
52 mins: Namibia pushing, they are inches away from the French tryline.
Knock it backwards, they keep the ball but they are forced back towards the 22. They have an advantage… but it runs out about a second before Namibia knock it on.
Sums up their night.