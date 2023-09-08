On paper, we have the two favourites for the tournament going at it tonight. A potential dress rehearsal for the final.

In truth, there won’t be huge ramifications for whoever loses this evening.

With Namibia, Italy and Uruguay the other three sides in Pool A, both teams on show tonight will feel comfortable about their chances of making it through to the next stage, no matter what happens tonight.

But victory tonight will go a long way to claiming top spot and will be huge for the mental edge for the rest of the tournament.

And there’s history between the two sides. The 1987 and 2011 New Zealand victories, the 1999 and 2007 France comebacks… No two sides have faced each other more in World Cup competition.