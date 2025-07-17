France has handed over its two remaining military bases in Senegal, ending its 65-year presence in the African country. A departure ceremony was held in Dakar for the final contingent of around 350 French soldiers.
Published On 17 Jul 2025
Published On 17 Jul 2025
