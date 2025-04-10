Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that France’s recognition of a Palestinian state would distance “peace, security and stability in our region”.

Saar’s remarks were posted on X in response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements that his country would recognise Palestine as a state next June during a conference that is due to be held in New York and co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia.

He added that the “unilateral recognition of an imaginary Palestinian state by any country, given the situation we are all familiar with, will only reward terrorism and strengthen Hamas”.