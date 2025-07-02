American Frances Tiafoe, the No. 12 seed, was upset by Britain’s Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

In seven majors since the start of 2024, Tiafoe has now been eliminated in the second round four times. Wimbledon is the only major he has not made at least the quarterfinals, losing in the third or fourth round each of the past four years.

The last time he exited the All England Club before the third round was in 2019, when he lost his opening match.

Tiafoe got off to a good start on Court 1, taking the opening set with a single break of serve. But everything changed starting at the end of the second, as Norrie — who had never previously beaten a top-20 player at Wimbledon — bristled with energy and dictated points as Tiafoe began to fade.

Tiafoe left the court for seven minutes for a bathroom break before the start of the fourth set, but Norrie refused to be put off his stride and broke serve for a 4-3 lead.

Again Tiafoe managed to respond, but Norrie was relentless as he again pounced on the American’s serve and closed out the match.

Another American, Jenson Brooksby, lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to Brazilian 18-year-old Joao Fonseca, the youngest man in the field at the All England Club this week.

Fonseca became the youngest man to reach the third round of Wimbledon since Bernard Tomic in 2011, and the second Brazilian man to advance that far in the past 20 years (other was Thomaz Bellucci in 2010).

Also on Wednesday, Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry ousted American Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. It marks the fifth straight year a Chilean man has reached the third round at Wimbledon, after happening once from 2010-19.

American Brandon Nakashima, the 29th seed, wrapped up a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4 win over Yunchaokete Bu to officially complete the first round, after their match was suspended Tuesday due to darkness.

ESPN Research and Reuters contributed to this report.