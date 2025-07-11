Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A franchise is only as strong as the people running it and the best ones don’t just manage a location, they own the neighborhood. At Boardroom, we’ve seen firsthand how local entrepreneurship makes or breaks the client experience. Our most successful franchisees aren’t just following a playbook, they’re building relationships, embedding themselves in their communities and demonstrating ownership that can’t be taught in a manual. You can’t outsource that kind of leadership.

Here are 4 reasons that local entrepreneurship is the secret weapon of successful franchises.

1. Franchising works best when it’s personal

The beauty of the franchise model is that it allows for scale without losing soul. But only if you get the right people in the room.

The most effective franchisees don’t just want to grow a business, they want to serve their community. They sponsor youth sports teams. They show up at local events, usually in a branded vehicle with a logo on their shirt. They remember your name, your go-to stylist and how you take your coffee.

Paul and Caren Wolf, who operate the highest-producing franchise location in our system, are a perfect example. They’re so well-known in their community they are like honorary mayors. Their leadership extends far beyond the walls of their lounge — if a client stops them at Costco on Saturday or at church on Sunday, the Wolfs are ready to represent our Boardroom. It’s no surprise they are so successful.

This isn’t just good for connection, it’s good for business. When clients feel like a place knows them, they come back. When employees feel seen by their leaders, they stay. And, in this industry, retention is everything.

2. Playing off script, not just following it

Yes, we can give franchisees a roadmap, but the best ones don’t just follow instructions, they read the room.

The best franchisees tweak the timing of a promotion based on their community’s event calendar. They recognize which offerings are not resonating locally, then adjust their material to highlight the services that their community prefers. That’s not just smart business, it’s local intuition at work.

It’s easy to assume that franchisees just “run the play.” But the reality is, success often comes from knowing when to pivot and when to go all-in. And no one can do that better than an entrepreneur building relationships in their community every day.

3. Local entrepreneurs push the brand

One of the biggest misconceptions in franchising is that innovation only flows top-down. In reality, some of the most impactful ideas start in a single local market and scale up from there. I saw this firsthand during my time at Planet Fitness. Major changes to the Planet Fitness model began as franchisee innovations: the 30 Minute Circuit, prospect call phone scripts, pricing strategies, these were tested locally, proven effective and then adopted systemwide. That lesson stuck with me: the people closest to the customer often have the clearest view of what needs to change. And smart franchisors listen.

At Boardroom, we welcome that kind of partnership. When franchisees bring forward smart, locally informed ideas, whether it’s an evolution of our service offerings or a better way to retain our professionals, we pay attention. Because when one location gets better, the whole system benefits. The best franchise relationships aren’t rigid. They’re collaborative. And that’s how great brands are built: together.

4. Scaling Doesn’t Mean Disconnection

As brands grow, we should work hard to stay close to the field because we know that’s where the real business lives. Local entrepreneurs don’t just represent your brand; they shape it in every city you enter. When you empower the right people locally, you’re not just adding locations, you’re building trust at scale.

And that’s the difference between a franchise network and a true community.

Success comes from relationships

Franchise success doesn’t come from corporate. It comes from the corner of Main Street and hard-earned relationships. It comes from entrepreneurial owners like Paul and Caren Wolf, who know their neighborhoods, lead with care and who don’t just run our playbook, they evolve it. That’s who we look for. That’s who we bet on to join us.

Because at the end of the day, a great franchise is just a great local business that’s repeated, supported and elevated across the country.

