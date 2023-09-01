Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis has landed an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, according to a recent report from Deadline.

It’s currently unclear what the agreement is for

Currently, it’s unclear why the film — which recently finished production earlier this year — received an interim agreement, or what it was for. However, with festival season quickly approaching, it could be an agreement for publicity purposes if the film is looking to be sold to distributors or screen at a festival.

Coppola didn’t respond to the news, although the film does appear on SAG-AFTRA’s official list of projects that it has given an interim agreement to. Recently, the upcoming A24 film Priscilla also received an interim agreement that allows the film’s stars to appear at the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

Megalopolis has been Coppola’s passion project since the 1980s. The logline states, “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and dangerous love.”

The film stars Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, James Remar, Dustin Hoffman, Isabelle Kusman, D.B. Sweeney, Chloe Fineman, and newcomer Bailey Ives.