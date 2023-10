Former Manchester City striker and chairman Francis Lee has died at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer. Lee became a legend at Maine Road, where spent eight years as a player and four years as club chairman. During his time as a player at City, he won the First Division title, FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup, scoring 148 goals in 330 appearances. City referred to Lee as ‘a club legend in every sense’ as they announced his passing