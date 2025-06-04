TORONTO – Toronto starter Bowden Francis started his outing Tuesday with a four-pitch walk and it went downhill from there.

Trea Turner and Bryce Harper followed with solo homers as the Phillies stormed out to a six-run lead — sending 11 batters to the plate — en route to an 8-3 victory that ended Toronto’s five-game winning streak.

“It looked like they were on his fastball and you’ve got to make some adjustments when you see that,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “I think it just came down to location really.”

The game was essentially over 10 minutes after the first pitch, spoiling an idyllic spring evening for the 32,632 spectators on hand in the opener of the three-game series.

Francis emerged as a feel-good story last season with a dominant second half but he has been unable to carry that over into the 2025 campaign.

The right-hander recorded only five outs and has dropped his last five decisions.