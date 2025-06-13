Real Madrid have signed River Plate star Franco Mastantuono, the LaLiga club has announced.

Mastantuono, 17, is with River in the United States for the Club World Cup, and will join Madrid in August.

ESPN previously reported that Madrid were close to completing a deal for the teenage playmaker, with just the payment structure, and the player’s arrival date, to be determined.

Madrid had tracked the Argentina international for two years, along with a number of other top European clubs.

The LaLiga giants’ interest cooled for a time, but they moved quickly this month when Paris Saint-Germain threatened to close a deal for his signature.

Argentina international Franco Mastantuono has completed his move to Real Madrid from River Plate.

Mastantuono, who prioritised a move to Madrid despite that approach from PSG, turns 18 on Aug. 14, 2025.

It was the player’s preference to play for River at the Club World Cup, to help ease his departure, before joining Madrid.

Mastantuono is Madrid’s third signing of the summer — after Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold were both presented — as they look to bounce back from a difficult season where they failed to land a major trophy, and were beaten four times by rivals Barcelona.

The club and new coach Xabi Alonso believe Mastantuono will be an immediate asset to the first team, rating his vision and ability from set pieces, and they have received positive reports on his personality and attitude in recent months.

Mastantuono scored four goals and provided four assists for River in 12 appearances in the first phase of Argentina’s first division this year.

He made his full Argentina debut this month, coming off the bench in their 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Chile.