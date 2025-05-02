The Franschhoek Wine Valley is set to make history as the first African destination of the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival. Since its inception in 1967, the festival has been a cultural cornerstone in the global music industry, held in the picturesque town of Montreux Switzerland, celebrated for its diverse musical line-up spanning jazz, blues, pop, and rock. Now, it will bring its renowned expertise and unparalleled access to top-tier artists to the heart of the Cape Winelands. Details for this landmark event will be finalised in late 2025, paving the way for its highly anticipated debut in March 2026.

“We are delighted to see this dream come to life. Hosting the Festival in Franschhoek offers a unique opportunity to bridge cultural divides and create meaningful connections between emerging South African artists and the world’s top international artists and music industry leaders. My hope is for MJF Franschhoek to stand as a beacon of excellence in hospitality and a vibrant celebration of musical talent, united by the power of music,” says Mark Goedvolk, Founder of MJF Franschhoek.

“We are very excited to bring the Montreux Jazz Festival to Franschhoek, a place renowned for its rich culture and stunning natural setting. This new collaboration marks a historic moment as the first-ever African edition of our festival. We are honoured to work alongside local partners who share our passion for live music, creativity and hospitality,” says Mathieu Jaton, CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival.

The Montreux Jazz Festival is renowned for its rich history and stunning venue on the shores of Lake Geneva, attracting nearly 250,000 music lovers each year. Its legacy includes iconic performances by music legends such as Prince, B.B. King, Johnny Cash, and Stevie Wonder, among many others. For almost 60 years, this legendary event has brought its unparalleled ambiance and line-up to cities around the globe, from Miami, Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro. Now, Franschhoek proudly joins this prestigious list, marking a monumental moment as the festival’s first-ever African venue celebrating the synergy and unique blend of stunning natural landscapes and warm hospitality that exists between Montreux and Franschhoek.

“We are thrilled to have Franschhoek chosen to host this iconic festival,” says Ruth McCourt, CEO of Franschhoek Wine Valley. “This marks a monumental milestone not only for the valley but for the entire continent, as we continue to shine on the global cultural stage.”

Following an inspiring first visit to South Africa in January, during which the festival planning committee explored and scouted venues in Franschhoek, Montreux Jazz Festival organizers have confirmed the valley as the ideal location for their first festival in Africa in 2026. This announcement brings significant benefits to the region’s tourism industry, drawing international attention, creating local job opportunities, and delivering a remarkable celebration of the arts.

In addition, the festival will partner with the Uncorked Music Academy at the local High School, reinforcing its commitment to education and cultural enrichment in the region. This collaboration resonates deeply with the mission of the Montreux Jazz Artists Foundation (MJAF)— a recognised non-profit dedicated to supporting emerging artists through talent-development programs and fostering musical exchange. Driven by shared values of social responsibility and education, both the Franschhoek initiative and MJAF aim to inspire creative expression and nurture inclusive communities through the universal language of music.