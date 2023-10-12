The Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 3 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Paramount Plus. Frasier is a revival series of the namesake Emmy-Award-winning NBC sitcom (1993–2004), which itself is a spin-off of Cheers (1982–1993).

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 3 release date is October 19, 2023, for the US audience. The international audience can catch the series premiere a day later, on October 20, 2023. Interested viewers outside the US can catch the episodes at the same time as the US viewers by using a VPN.

The Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 3 release time is:

12:00 a.m. PT

3:00 a.m. ET

8:00 a.m. BST

9:00 a.m. CEST

Where to watch Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 3

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Paramount Plus.

To watch episode 3, you can set up an account on Paramount Plus, which offers two plans to its prospective subscribers. Paramount Plus Essential (Ad-supported) costs $5.99 monthly or $59.99 yearly, while Paramount with Showtime (Ad-free) costs $11.99 monthly or $119.99 yearly. A seven-day free trial is available for new subscribers. Furthermore, Paramount Plus can be accessed through Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and Roku.

Developed by Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the revival sitcom will reportedly serve as the “fourth act” for the eponymous character played by Kelsey Grammer. It follows Frasier Crane as he returns to Boston, Massachusetts, and finds new challenges, relationships, and life lessons waiting for him there.

The official synopsis for Frasier (2023) reads:

“Follow Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.”