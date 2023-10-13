This episode, in which the Crane brothers attempt to collaborate on a book about the psychology of sibling relationships and fail miserably set the template for so many other great Niles and Frasier stories to follow. They start off giddy, high on the promise of their certain genius, and end up… drunk, throttling each other and swearing never to speak again. It’s a classic trajectory for the Crane boys, whose pride always cometh before a very funny fall.

This episode is an excellent showcase for just how good these two actors are together in these roles, and just how strong the writing is on this show. The bickering, sniping and one-upmanship isn’t just fun to watch, but also paints a fuller picture of the characters and their lives as children. As usual, there’s an earnestness underneath the gags too, which comes out in Niles’ jealousy of Frasier’s celebrity while judging him for having sold out. There’s a good stinger from Marty, and a great bit with Eddie and a muffin too. It’s basically perfect.

Frasier Crane’s Day Off (Season 1, Episode 23)

Hot on the heels of “Author, Author” comes an equally great episode in which Frasier gets the flu and is paranoid about losing his time slot due to missing work. While the previous instalment delighted in the Niles-Frasier double-act, this one’s all about Kelsey Grammer as Frasier. A brilliant comic actor who’s never afraid to go big with his performance, Grammer is a consummate clown, and that’s seen nowhere better than in “Frasier Crane’s Day Off”.

Frasier’s flu starts as you’d expect. He’s a terrible, pernickety patient who soon drives Daphne up the wall with requests for shaved ice, bendy straws and fresh rose petals for his dehumidifier. Don’t worry though, because she’ll get the last laugh. Marty’s bedside manner leaves a lot to be desired, while Niles will barely go near the germ pit of Frasier’s bedroom.

As Frasier’s fever ramps up, so does the episode. Niles proves an unexpected hit covering on KACL, which prompts Frasier to write himself a prescription and go down there to take back his show while doped up to the eyeballs. Havoc ensues as he locks himself in the booth and hijacks the airwaves, insulting callers and destroying his reputation as a sophisticate in the process. Wild-eyed, grinning like a loon, galloping around and using that extraordinary voice to great effect, Grammer is king.

Breaking The Ice (Season 2, Episode 20)

As great as Daphne, Roz and the rest of the characters are in Frasier, you can’t beat the simple combination of the three Crane boys. This show’s engine is the push-pull relationship between blue collar, sports and fishin’ everyman Marty, and his fancy white collar aesthete sons. “Breaking the Ice” takes the trio out of the apartment and into a rustic fishing cabin, where they make an emotional breakthrough in a neat, play-like episode that shows off how effortlessly David Hyde Pierce, John Mahoney and Kelsey Grammer can switch from comedy to poignancy and back again.