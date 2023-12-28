Freddie Gibbs feels that Black men are held to a different standard compared to others when it comes to cancel culture, and he took some time on Christmas to point that out.

On Monday (December 25), the 41-year-old MC took to Twitter/X during the Christmas Day NBA game in Madison Square Garden and made a statement about being people of his race being blackballed.

“We gotta cancel all our n-ggaz but Woody Allen fucked his daughter and just be chillin at the Knick’s games,” he wrote, referring to the Hollywood director’s adoptive step daughter, Soon-Yi Previn.

Check out the unfiltered post below:

We gotta cancel all our niggaz but Woody Allen fucked his daughter and just be chillin at the Knick’s games. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) December 25, 2023

Contrary to the backlash Freddie Gibbs suggested Black folks are susceptible to, Cam’ron believes that he simply can’t be canceled since he and Ma$e “started cancel culture.”

In a video posted to Instagram in April, the Dipset rapper responded to the criticism he’d been receiving for questioning the sexuality of Creed III stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors.

related news Lizzo Says Cancel Culture Has Been Stolen From Marginalized People: ‘It’s Become Trendy’ January 9, 2023

In his fiery response, Killa claimed that he and Ma$e originated “cancel culture” in the 2000s when stepped away from their successful music careers — the former to care for his sick mother and the latter to become an ordained minister.

“How the fuck you gon’ cancel n-ggas who canceled theyself, n-gga? Fuck is you talking about?” an unphased Cam began. “My mom got sick in 2007 and I said fuck the whole music shit. I ain’t give a fuck. And Killa Season just went quadruple platinum and [I] left the whole music business.

“When you quit, Murda, how many you sold after you left?” Cam asked Ma$e. “Seven million? My n-gga sold seven million, then quit. You can’t cancel n-ggas who canceled theyself and don’t give a fuck. We left when we wanted to leave. Fuck cancel culture — we started it with ourself, n-gga. Sound stupid!”

He added in the caption: “We [started] cancel culture.”

At the time, Cam’ron had come under fire for sharing images of a photoshoot featuring the Creed III stars, saying the intimate pictures were the reason he hadn’t seen the film. His post was met with unamused responses from the LGBTQ+ community and fellow rappers alike, with Skillz calling Cam out for his thinly-veiled homophobia.

As for Freddie Gibbs, he is set to appear on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s forthcoming Vultures album on a track titled “Back To Me.” The pair previewed the joint earlier this month at a listening party in Miami, where the Alfredo rapper popped up on stage to lip-sync his verse.

Following multiple delays, one of Ye’s reps confirmed to HipHopDXthat Vultures will now be released on January 12.