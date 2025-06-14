A Fredericton resident has taken the concept of a home makeover to a whole new level, and we’re not talking about landscaping.

Anyone who has driven down Acacia Court may have noticed artist Brian MacKinnon’s home.

The artwork, called All words start with love, features hundreds of hand-designed faces that are smiling, scowling and staring from the front of the home.

“These 250 faces and masks, they’re all based on people that I know or knew,” he said. “They may no longer be alive or somebody I met six months ago and I jazzed up whatever I thought their characteristics were to me.”

Step inside and every corner is bursting with colour, texture and imagination.

But the real showstopper is the bathroom. Look up and you’ll find a ceiling stuffed with thousands of toys: rubber ducks, pirate ships, dinosaurs, and more.

Brian MacKinnon’s bathroom ceiling is an art installation too.



Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla/Global News



It’s all part of a piece MacKinnon calls Before the sun hits the water.

“All my work I want you to get an initial pop. Some kind of emotional feeling from it. If not, then it’s probably failed for that person,” he said.

His wife, Margot Kanroska, says she loves it all.

The artwork sparks conversations and sometimes a few double takes.

“It’s hard work, creativity, very demanding on yourself because you kind of try to reach perfection,” she said.

For more on this story, watch the video above.