Fredo Bang has shared some details about the current mental state of his friend, YNW Melly, who is in the throes of his ongoing double-murder retrial.

The Baton Rouge native sat down with VladTV on Friday (January 5), where he revealed that he was one of the first to hear about the mistrial because “people tagged me on Twitter.”

“I felt bad,” he said. “I know a lot of people who have been in a situation like that — waiting years and years and years […] I just feel bad because I know he’s ready to get it over with.”

He continued: “We ain’t even talked in a minute, because they stripped him of all his phone privileges, and stuff. He can’t even use the phone. So it’s been a very long time since I talked to him.”

Check out the full clip below:

During the first trial, Fredo Bang made headlines when he refused to answer any questions during a pre-trial conference.

Documents released at the time showed that Judge Andrew L. Siegel denied the prosecution’s motion to require Fredo to answer questions related to Melly’s case. Judge Siegel rendered the verdict after Fredo continuously invoked his Fifth Amendment right to protect himself from self-incrimination.

At one point, the State even offered the “Brazy” rapper immunity from prosecution in the state of Florida if he answered the prosecution’s questions, but Fredo still refused.

Fredo Bang had a tangential connection to the YNW Melly case because the “Murder on My Mind” rapper allegedly went to his house after the murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser took place.

related news YNW Melly Double Murder Retrial Pushed Back One More Time December 30, 2023

Back in July, Treveon Miliak Glass testified that he’d seen Melly in “different clothes” after the murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

“We were supposed to have a 12-hour session,” he said, referring to a meeting he was supposed to have with the rapper at the New Era Recording Studios in Fort Lauderdale.

However, Glass said he’d fallen asleep as a result of the night dragging on, only to be woken up by his phone going off because people were trying to inform him about the shootings. When Glass arrived at Fredo Bang‘s house, he spotted Melly, who he claims “wasn’t wearing the same clothes.”

YNW Melly was arrested and charged with two counts of premeditated murder in 2019 and is currently facing life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. If convicted, he could get the death penalty.