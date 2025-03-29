ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford area organizations came together to throw a free bowling event to honor those who served in the Vietnam War.

Assisting Hands Rockford, Vietnam Veterans of America and Don Carter put together the event. Veterans in attendance received free bowling and a free lunch.

One organizer believes the event was a great chance for veterans to meet each other.

“A big portion of our clients are veterans, so we encourage our own clients to come out for the day, even if they aren’t able to bowl or don’t wanna bowl,” said Assisting Hands’ Director of Business Development Janine Idstein. “But just to come and meet other veterans and have a fun afternoon that is free to them. So, they get free lunch, they get free bowling. It’s a good day.”

Vietnam War Veterans Day kicks off on Saturday.

Copyright 2025 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline | WTVO News, Weather and Sports.