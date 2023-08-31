Operators, check your loadouts, prepare to hit the roads of Bricklandia, or run for your life, in this weekend’s Free Play Days! Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, LEGO 2K Drive, and Dead by Daylight are available this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, August 31 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, September 3 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Starting September 14, Xbox Live Gold members will automatically become Game Pass Core members. Game Pass Core will give players access to our advanced multiplayer network, a select collection of over 25 games to play with friends around the world, and exclusive member deals! Read more about Game Pass Core at Xbox Wire.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details page on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discounts and percentages may vary by title and region.





Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege

Engage in a tactical team-based shooter where superior planning and execution triumph. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege features 5v5 attack vs. defense gameplay and intense close-quarter combat in destructible environments. This is a great opportunity for new players to try the full game for free, including all maps and modes. All your progress and Operators will carry over if you decide to upgrade to the full game. Save up to 75% off for a limited time!





LEGO® 2K Drive for Xbox One

39 ★★★★★

$59.99



Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy! Unkie's Emporium is open for business during Free Play Days, and any in-game purchases will be available during the event. When the event ends, any purchases made will only be available if you purchase LEGO 2K Drive and log in with the same 2K Account you originally used to make those purchases.





Dead by Daylight

1428 ★★★★★

$29.99



There's no better time to step into The Fog. Dead by Daylight is free to play this weekend with up to 50% discounts on the base game and select DLCs until September 12. In addition, the Alien Chapter is now available on Xbox, featuring a new Killer – the Xenomorph, and a new Survivor – Ellen Ripley.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.