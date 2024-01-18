Get ready to rumble, embark on a swashbuckling adventure, grapple your way to victory, and make your way to the top this weekend on Xbox with Free Play Days! UFC 5, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, AEW: Fight Forever and Make Way are available this weekend for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday January 18 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Game Pass Core will give players access to our advanced multiplayer network, a select collection of over 25 games to play with friends around the world, and exclusive member deals! Read more about Game Pass Core at Xbox Wire.

How To Start Playing

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details page on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and navigate down to the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Keep The Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and achievements earned during the event! Please note that discounts, percentages, and title availability may vary by title and region.

Free Play Days (Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate Required)





UFC® 5 Electronic Arts

$48.99 UFC 5

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Powered by Frostbite™, EA Sports UFC 5 is the next evolution of the fight game. From unrivalled graphics upgrades to all-new damage systems and doctor stoppages that affect gameplay in truly authentic fashion — this is as real as it gets.





AEW: Fight Forever Bring the Boom Edition THQ Nordic

$89.99 AEW: Fight Forever

Developed by YUKE’S, AEW: Fight Forever combines nostalgic arcade-wrestling with All Elite Wrestling finishers and moves. Fight Forever features a big roster of AEW talent, multiple match types including 4-way, tag-team, unsanctioned lights-out, and tons of customization options. Career mode, more than 40 weapons, and so much more for fighting and grappling fans alike!





Make Way Secret Mode

$14.99 Make Way

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery

Grab your friends and join the chaos! Make Way is a chaotic multiplayer racing game where up to four players battle to cross the finish line, all while avoiding obstacles and blowing each other up with wacky weapons. The twist? There are no pre-built courses. You’ll have to build your own tracks from a random selection of ridiculous pieces, race on your creations, then add to the track and repeat until a winner is decided. Play with up to four racers locally or online with cross-platform play. Join the fun for free from January 18-21.





ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Ultimate Edition (Xbox One) Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

$47.49 One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

All aboard, pirates! Battle your way through waves of enemies as your favorite One Piece characters in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. In a search for treasure, relive some of the One Piece series’ most memorable moments that span all the way from the beginning. Adventure awaits as One Piece Film: Red pack – featuring new characters from One Piece Film: Red– is available to purchase now and is included for owners of Character Pass 2. The new additional episode DLC and One Piece Film: Red Anime Song pack is also available on digital stores.

Don’t miss out on these exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.