Step in the ring, hit the dirt trails, or recreate your favorite battles from Dragon Ball Z with this weekend’s Free Play Days! WWE 2K23 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S), Descenders, and Dragon Ball FighterZ are available this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, August 3 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, August 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Starting September 14, Xbox Live Gold members will automatically become Game Pass Core members. Game Pass Core will give players access to our advanced multiplayer network, a select collection of over 25 games to play with friends around the world, and exclusive member deals! Read more about Game Pass Core at Xbox Wire.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details page on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discounts and percentages may vary by title and region.





WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition 2K ☆☆☆☆☆

790 ★★★★★

$69.99



$38.49 Make your grand entrance in WWE 2K23 – the ultimate wrestling simulation – and control the spotlight with punishing slams, acrobatic maneuvers, and dramatic flair on your journey to WWESuperstardom. Experience WWE 2K23’s expanded features, including visually gripping graphics, the all-new Wargames mode, and a bevy of customization tools to let your creativity fly from the top rope. Hit the ring with a deep roster of Superstars and Legends in the ultimate WWE experience and receive the WWE 2K23 32,500 Virtual Currency Pack for free when you purchase WWE 2K23 (offer valid in select regions including US, CA, UK, DE, FR, AU).





Descenders No More Robots ☆☆☆☆☆

237 ★★★★★

$24.99



$7.49 PC Game Pass Xbox Game Pass Free Trial Descenders is an intense biking game filled with fast-paced downhill action and extreme stunt capabilities. Experience different worlds that are procedurally generated – which means no two tracks are ever the same! Challenge yourself with new obstacles, jumps, and tricks every time you play. With a fully licensed soundtrack from Liquicity, Descenders has the perfect ambience for fast downhill biking, or performing dangerous stunts. Rank up within your team and earn exclusive gear to show off to opposing players. Play Descenders for free with Free Play Days now and grab it for 70% off!





DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. ☆☆☆☆☆

217 ★★★★★

$94.99



$14.24 Featuring a roster of your favorite Dragon Ball characters with a 3vs3 tag/support system, relive some of the most epic battles from the anime or unleash your fighting spirit with a large assortment of characters. Create a team with classic fan-favorite characters such as Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo, or mix and match with villains such as Cell and Frieza. Dragon Ball FighterZ boasts a level of complexity that delivers a unique fighting experience, elevating it amongst other fighting games. For a limited time only, get the FighterZ Edition at 85% off during the Fighting Sale!

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.