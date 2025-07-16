Transcript:

You may not know who in your community is struggling with hunger.

Trinidad: “It could be your next-door neighbor. It could be your friend.”

Eloisa Trinidad is with the nonprofit Chilis on Wheels.

The New York-based group has built a network of chapters around the country that share free, vegan meals.

She says the food is delicious and healthy. And she says her chapter’s menu represents different cultures.

Trinidad: “Maybe we’ll have Thai food one day, maybe the next day it’ll be Indian food, maybe the next day it’ll be Mexican food. We have a very diverse community, and so we really try to bring what the people want to eat.”

The program provides food for people in need who do not want to give up a vegan diet.

And it helps others learn about the benefits of eating more plant-rich meals – for example, how growing vegetables emits less climate-warming pollution than producing meat and dairy.

Trinidad: “When we distribute meals or fresh produce, they’ll get a pamphlet on what plant-based eating is and the reasons why we need to move towards a plant-based food system.”

But whether or not people become vegan, all can enjoy healthy food that’s good for the climate.

Trinidad: “We just welcome you in, and we break bread together, and we share a meal together.”

Reporting credit: Ethan Freedman / ChavoBart Digital Media