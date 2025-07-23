Image credit: Dubai Media Office/Website

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with telecom provider e&, has completed the installation of free Wi-Fi on all 259 of its intercity buses, enhancing connectivity for thousands of daily commuters.

The initiative covers routes linking Dubai with other emirates, including Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Fujairah. Passengers can now access complimentary Wi-Fi throughout their journeys using smartphones, tablets, or laptops.

Officials say the move is aimed at improving the commuting experience and giving passengers the flexibility to work, stay in touch, or browse the internet while travelling.

The rollout aligns with the UAE Digital Government Strategy and is part of RTA’s wider efforts to drive digital transformation across its transport services. It also supports Dubai’s broader vision of becoming the world’s smartest and happiest city.

“The service will undergo continuous assessment in collaboration with e&,” the RTA said in a statement, adding that future enhancements are already being explored. Authorities are also considering expanding Wi-Fi connectivity to marine transport services.

By integrating technology into public transportation, the RTA aims to boost passenger satisfaction and encourage more residents to use sustainable modes of travel.

This latest upgrade reinforces Dubai’s position as a leader in smart urban mobility and digital infrastructure.