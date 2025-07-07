The Freedom Flotilla Coalition says it is preparing to launch another aid mission to Gaza, weeks after Israeli forces seized one of its vessels in international waters.

The group confirmed that its next boat, named Handala, will depart from the Italian port of Siracusa on 13 July in a renewed effort to challenge Israel’s blockade of the coastal enclave.

In a post on X, the coalition said, “The mission is for the children of Gaza.” The vessel is named after Handala, a cartoon figure of a 10-year-old boy who has come to symbolise Palestinian resistance.

Israeli forces previously intercepted the aid ship Madleen about 185km off the Gaza coast, detaining 12 activists on board, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. All were later deported.