by I. Edwards





Popular freeze-dried fruit snacks sold at Sam’s Club are being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.

Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC is recalling some 15-count boxes of “Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack” after internal testing found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

The recalled boxes were sold between July 1 and 25 of this year, and have the UPC 1 93968 50900 2.

The product was sold in 42 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana and Kansas.

Also, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada and New York.

Rounding out the list are Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The FDA warns that people should not eat the fruit. Instead, throw it away or return it to any Sam’s Club for a full refund.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious illness. The FDA says symptoms of infection can include high fever, headache, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, stiffness and more.

Pregnant people, newborns, older adults and those with weak immune systems are most at risk. In serious cases, Listeria can lead to death.

Consumers with questions can contact the company directly at 770-387-0451, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.

More information:

Specific lot codes and use-by dates can be found on the FDA’s website.

