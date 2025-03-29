Tens of thousands of Ontarians are without power as an ice storm pummels parts of the province and threatens even more.

A map from Hydro One, the provincial utility, shows roughly 35,000 customers were in the dark because of outages concentrated in cottage country, from Tobermory and Parry Sound to Peterborough.

Freezing rain began in parts of southern Ontario early Saturday morning while Toronto is expected to see it begin on Saturday night, Environment Canada said.

The following areas saw freezing rain begin early Saturday, according to the federal weather agency: Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket, Georgina, northern York Region, Uxbridge, Beaverton, Pickering, Oshawa, Durham Region, Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale.

These areas are expected to see ice build up between five to 10 mm, according to Environment Canada freezing rain warnings issued early Saturday morning.

Freezing rain will likely change over to rain as temperatures hover near zero degrees, the warning said, but will continue longer over higher terrain where temperatures are cooler.

“Freezing rain is expected to end for all areas by midday Sunday,” the warning says.

People are advised to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, Environment Canada said.

Tree branches may break under ice build-up and surfaces including highways, roads and walkways will become “icy, slippery and hazardous,” the warning says.

3 to 5 mm of freezing rain forecast in Toronto

Meanwhile in Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton, freezing rain is expected to begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning, though Environment Canada said there is a risk of it starting early Saturday morning.

These cities may see ice build up between three to five millimetres, as well as utility outages, slippery surfaces and broken tree branches, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

WATCH | Toronto may be spared from the worst of this weekend’s ice storm: What we know about the ice storm hitting the GTA this weekend Environment Canada is warning a messy storm is expected to bring freezing rain across the GTA. CBC meteorologist Chris Potter shares what to expect in this weekend’s forecast.

“Freezing rain warnings are likely as the event draws nearer,” the federal weather agency said.

Further north in Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago, ice build up is expected between 10 to 20 mm, and amounts more than 25 mm are possible.

The ice storm began Saturday morning and is forecast to continue into Sunday afternoon. Widespread power outages and icy, slippery conditions are expected, Environment Canada said.

The city is among those hit by power outages, and it says the public library has been closed for the day because it’s without electricity.

Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale are also under a rainfall warning, starting early Saturday morning. By Sunday morning, rainfall amounts between 25 to 50 mm is expected.