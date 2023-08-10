EXCLUSIVE: Apploff Entertainment, the company behind Fox’s Beat Shazam and Don’t Forget The Lyrics, has named Fremantle’s Joni Day as its new EVP, Entertainment.

Day, who starts next week, previously spent the last decade as SVP, Alternative Programming at Fremantle.

It is a big hire for Apploff Entertainment, which has series such as Lotería Loca coming up for CBS and Fox’s We Are Family, exec produced by Jamie Foxx. She reports to President and CEO Jeff Apploff and will develop, sell and produce entertainment formats for the company.

During her time at American Idol producer Fremantle, Day worked on series such as Fox’s Game of Talents, as well as ABC series Supermarket Sweep, Match Game, To Tell the Truth and The Great Christmas Light Fight as well as Nickelodeon series Double Dare and Unleashed and NBC’s Password.

Before working for the RTL-owned producer, she worked as a supervising producer at Mark Burnett Productions, where she worked on series such as Shark Tank and The Voice. Before that she worked on shows such as Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, Paris Hilton’s My New BFF and Top Chef Just Desserts.

“Joni is adored and respected by everyone in the entire industry, and in this pivotal time of explosive growth within the company, there were no other candidates for this crucial position,” said Apploff. “Having had the good fortune to work with her on Game of Talents, I have witnessed firsthand her unmatched drive and innovative approach to developing fresh content. She is a creative force with a stellar reputation, and we’re so thrilled to have her on board.”

Day added, “I’ve always admired Jeff because he’s a quadruple threat, a shiny floor unicorn who can create, develop, sell and produce. He’s a gifted leader who inspires confidence and excellence in his team, consistently infusing joy and fun into the job. Rarely does one get the opportunity to work with someone so extraordinary, so I naturally jumped at the chance.”