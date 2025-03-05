This photo shows a Eutelsat satellite being launched in 2022. The company saw its share price triple this week amid investor speculation that it could help replace Starlink access in Ukraine. JODY AMIET/AFP via Getty Images

The US’ fraying relationship with Ukraine is boosting European satellite firm Eutelsat.

Its share price tripled amid fears that Ukraine could face disruptions to its Starlink access.

There’s no clear sign of that happening yet, but Eutelsat said it’s in talks with the EU.

French satellite provider Eutelsat’s shares tripled over the last two days amid concerns that Ukraine’s access to Starlink may be under threat.

Eutelsat shares on the Paris exchange surged 68% on Monday before jumping another 123% the next morning to $4.77. Prices tapered off at $3.79 at market close on Tuesday.

The leap comes as the US suspended aid to Ukraine on Monday, prompting fears of disruptions to capabilities like advanced American air defenses and internet access on the battlefield.

Starlink, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has been a vital internet provider for Ukraine’s military, and the loss of its services would be a severe blow to Kyiv’s communications and drone operations.

That’s key for Eutelsat, which merged with a UK-based Starlink competitor, OneWeb, in 2023.

The satellite firm has come to the fore as European leaders say they’re bolstering defense spending while raising the possibility that they could seek to fill any gaps in Ukraine’s internet access.

As its share price rose, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters it was discussing with the European Union how it might contribute to Ukraine’s internet access.

The company also told The Financial Times it had equipment ready to be “deployed swiftly in Ukraine to connect the most critical missions and infrastructures.”

Despite the jump this week, Eutelstat’s shares are still far below its past highs. Its stock reached about $33 in mid-2015 and has steadily declined in the last decade.

Eutelsat did not respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours by Business Insider.

Still, it’s unclear whether Ukraine’s Starlink access is at risk.

Musk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, denied a Reuters report from late February that said US officials discussed cutting off Starlink from Kyiv if it rejected a minerals deal with Washington.

And while the US partially pays for Ukraine’s Starlink subscription, European countries also fund many terminals. Poland, which pays for about half of Ukraine’s Starlink terminals, said it would continue to fund them.

Through OneWeb, Eutelsat is also already providing some satellite services to Ukraine’s governments and institutions, but it only has about one-tenth of Starlink’s satellites. Its constellation has fewer than 700 satellites, while Starlink runs over 7,000.

