French Montana is preparing for the release of the fifth and final installment in his popular Mac & Cheese series, dropping the cover art inspired by the flag of his home country of Morocco.

In collaboration with Worldstar, the “Unforgettable” rapper unveiled the cover on Friday (December 29) – one week ahead of the effort’s release.

With a black background, a shirtless French poses with a few chains on as red and green lights shine the Moroccan flag’s pentagram on his face.

Mac & Cheese 5 is due out January 5. You can view the cover below.

French Montana’s Mac & Cheese mixtape series dates back to 2009 – then named Mac Wit Da Cheese. Its follow-up in 2010, Mac & Cheese 2, adopted the current moniker and he went on to release the third and fourth installments in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

The latter, shortened to just MC4, was originally intended to be released as his second studio album. Unfortunately, it was scrapped after being heavily bootlegged when Target accidentally put the album out in CD format two months ahead of its rescheduled release date.

Instead, French released it as a mixtape months later and premiered it on Drake’s OVO Sound show on Beats 1. The effort featured star-studded appearances among the likes of Kanye West, Miguel, Drake, Jeezy, A$AP Rocky, Kodak Black, Nas and the late Chinx.

French Montana hasn’t released a new project since Coke Boys 6 back in January, though he has been dropping hints about releasing new material for a while now.

Last month, the “Lockjaw” rapper took to Instagram to tease some new heat with Lil Baby and suggested that the pair were ready to drop a “monster” of a hit. As of now, it isn’t clear when the song will be out.

“What the streets been waiting for,” French wrote in the caption. “MONTANA x lil BABY just cooked up a monster #comingsoon Cb | 4pf.”

In August, he teamed up with Swae Lee to drop “Wish U Well,” a follow-up to their 2017 mega hit, “Unforgettable.”

Swae Lee kicks off the bouncy tune with his signature falsetto, singing: “Come tell me everything/ If it bothers you then it bothers me/ Restore my trust, replace my faith.”

French then takes the baton for a smooth transition: “The top disappear like Houdini/ Gucci socks on don’t G me/ Tell ’em we got yachts if they fishin’/ Crib, three islands in the kitchen/ Cool like the breeze in Jamaica.”