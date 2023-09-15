French Montana has launched an emergency fund for Morocco with a $100,000 donation after his home country was hit with a 6.9 magnitude earthquake earlier this month.

The Coke Boys rapper revealed his partnership with Global Citizen and CARE to help Moroccans while presenting at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday (September 12).

In a press release that followed, his generous donation was revealed, noting that it will go to providing emergency relief, including water, food, shelter and medical support, among other things.

Sharing an article from Complex about the matter in an Instagram post on Wednesday (September 13), French said: “My people in Morocco are hurting from this tragedy. Please donate here to help those in need, even a little goes a long way. I’m starting this emergency fund off with $100k.”

Also noting that “more of my friends will be joining” the cause, you can view his post below and donate yourself here.

Heavy on his philanthropic efforts as of late, just last week French Montana donated 500 canoes to the stilted community of Makoko in Lagos, Nigeria alongside Swae Lee, gamma. and SALXCO.

Makoko served as the site location for the Bronx rapper’s latest music video with Swae, “Wish U Well,” which was released last month. Per a press release, his decision to employ local craftsmen for the canoes will also boost the local economy and support the livelihood of the community members.

When French and Swae Lee shot 2017’s diamond-certified “Unforgettable” in Africa, the Coke Boys creator worked with the local community to build the Suubi Health Center.

His financial contributions, matched by others, opened the door to maternal healthcare for thousands of underserved mothers, women and children across 55 remote villages accomplished in partnership with Global Citizen and Mama Hope.

More recently in June, French Montana teamed up with Informed Immigrant, an organization that aids in providing information and resources for undocumented immigrants looking to transition into becoming U.S. citizens.

In a YouTube trailer shared by the service-based organization, French spoke about his journey from being born in Morocco to coming to the U.S. and the difficulties he experienced as a undocumented immigrant himself during his teenage years.

related news French Montana Pulls Up To Store On $150K Horse August 14, 2023

“When I was 13, my family immigrated to the United States in search of a better life,” the platinum-selling artist said. “Like millions of others that dreamt of opportunities, freedom and a chance to make our mark. But I remember being 17 and finding out I was undocumented. My family now had to learn to navigate the immigration system on our own.”

He continued: “And this happened when I had the dream of going to college and playing ball. I didn’t have a social security number. I didn’t qualify to get a scholarship. Jump forward to now, and I know that I’m lucky for how my story turned out. I made it. Alhamdulillah.”

In the remainder of the trailer, French, who became a U.S. citizen back in 2018, explains that Informed Immigrant also provides “legal services, mental health, and they help find partnering organizations for undocumented immigrants.