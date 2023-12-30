French Montana continues to live a life of luxury, and he used his outfit during a recent outing to put that on full display.

On Wednesday (December 27), the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Milwaukee Bucks at the Barclays Center in New York City. Sitting courtside was the 39-year-old MC, who took a moment to promote his upcoming mixtape on social media and also show off his costly Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s in the process.

“Big announcement to make — Mac & Cheese 5, January 5,” he said, before turning the smartphone camera to his Virgil Abloh sneakers. “’Bout 200 thousand on my feet, floor seats — that’s a Lamborgini.”

It is unclear from the Instagram video if he paid said price for the footwear or that’s how much they’re currently worth. It is worth noting that many units of the limited-edition product sold at auction for around $100,000 last year, though one pair went for $352,800 at Sotheby’s, according to Hypebeast.

French Montana is currently gearing up for the release of the fifth and final installment in his popular Mac & Cheese series, and he has now unveiled its cover art, which is inspired by the flag of his native country of Morocco.

In collaboration with Worldstar, the “Unforgettable” rapper unveiled the visual one week ahead of the mixtape’s release — standing against a black background, he poses shirtless as red and green lights shine the Moroccan flag’s pentagram on his face.

French Montana’s Mac & Cheese mixtape series dates back to 2009. It was then named Mac Wit Da Cheese. Its follow-up in 2010, Mac & Cheese 2, adopted the current moniker. French went on to release the third and fourth installments in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

Part four, shortened to just MC4, was originally intended to be released as his second studio album. Unfortunately, it was scrapped after being heavily bootlegged when Target accidentally put the album out in CD format two months prior to its rescheduled release date.

Instead, French ended up releasing it as a mixtape months later and premiered it on Drake’s OVO Sound show on Beats 1. The effort featured star-studded appearances such as Kanye West, Miguel, Drake, Jeezy, A$AP Rocky, Kodak Black, Nas and the late Chinx.