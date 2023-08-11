French Montana has finally received the answer to the question that was on fans’ minds regarding Akon’s seemingly fake Dior outfit that he wore on a recent episode of Drink Champs.

On Thursday (August 10), the Moroccan-born rapper posted a video on Instagram of him hanging out with the “Locked Up” hitmaker, in which he inquired about the hysterical fashion blunder.

“Yo Akon, man. N-ggas wanna know, where did you get that Drio from?” French Montana jokingly asked.

“The Drio came from one of my Africans,” Akon replied confidently. “I’m always supporting my Africans. We go hard for each other. I knew that shit was gon’ raise engagement. It only take one person to notice, and it’s gon’ go crazy on the internet and it did exactly what we wanted it to do.”

Akon later decided to take to the comments section to double down on his questionable black and white ensemble.

“[crying laughing emojis] Promised my Africans I was going to represent for them with that DRIO [crying laughing emojis],” he wrote. “Kept my word. Shouts to lil Senegal in Harlem. Walla Bok!!!!!”

In the caption of the post, French Montana expressed that he was doing a civic duty on behalf of fans around the globe.

“HAD TO ASK MY BROTHER AKON THE QUESTION EVERYBODY WANNA KNOW ! WHERE HE GOT THAT DRIO SWEATER FROM [crying laughing emojis],” he put.

Symba previously clowned Akon for his apparently fugazi designer threads after watching his Drink Champs interview last month.

“That bitch say ‘Di Rio.’ I thought that was a Dior joint,” the Oakland native said while laughing in disbelief. “That n-gga’s shit say ‘Di Rio.’ That n-gga Akon out of pocket. I fuck with my n-gga Akon, but this n-gga’s out of pocket, man. Di Rio!”

Another person in the room couldn’t believe it, asking: “Why they do unc like this?”

Plenty of fans at the time chimed in and added to the roasting session.

related news Akon Makes Amends For French Montana Fake Watch Saga July 12, 2023

“Akon talkin about buyin fake watches while wearing fake dior is crazyyyy,” one person wrote, while another added: “Idgaf what akon tlkin bout why he got this big ass fake dior hoodie on to match his hairline?”

Aside from playing fashion detective on potentially fraudulent outfits, French Montana released his new single and video, “Good Summer,” on Friday (August 11).

The Rook-directed visual captures the essence of New Orleans with plenty of twerking, fast cars, and liquor store escapades as the Coke Boys capo appears alongside a horse in certain scenes.

The track itself is brimming with NOLA bounce energy and samples Wayne Wonder’s 2002 reggae smash hit, “No Letting Go.” Check out the video below: