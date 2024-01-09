French Montana takes care of his own and has hooked up DThang Gz with some new ice after the Bronx rapper was released from prison.

Gz regained his freedom on Monday (January 8) and has hit the ground running while getting reacclimated with society and back into rapper mode.

Montana officially welcomed DThang to the Coke Boys family by gifting him a CB chain on Monday night while they hung out together at NYC hotspot Sei Less.

“You know what’s going on,” DThang said as French laced him with the fresh piece of jewelry. “Real shit. Steppa shit.”

French added: “Welcome home!”

The Coke Boys capo didn’t stop there as he also blessed DThang Gz with some cash for the 21-year-old to shop for some designer garments around NYC.

French Montana also took to his Instagram Stories to tease a “first day out” freestyle of sorts from DThang Gz as they hit the studio together.

“Yo man, n-ggas want that first day out. First day out!” he said while sharing a laugh with the newly-freed rapper.

D Thang (born Daniel Collins) was arrested in 2022 as part of the sweeping 65-page indictment against the Bronx’s River Park Towers gang.

34 alleged members of the Bloods-affiliated RPT organization were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted assault, animal cruelty and criminal possession of a weapon, among other charges.

The “Gz Bop” rapper was reportedly sentenced to three to five years behind bars, but his time was cut short when he was released earlier this week.

As for French Montana, he’s been teasing his new project Mac & Cheese 5 lately. The project was supposed to drop last week but has since been delayed to March.

The star-studded tracklist, which was revealed earlier this month, boasts appearances from Kanye West, Drake, Future, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy, Lil Durk, Westside Gunn, Lil Baby, Westside Gunn and Chris Brown.

Other features on the tape include Offset, JID, Swae Lee, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, Rich The Kid, London On Da Track, Buju Banton and ATL Jacob.