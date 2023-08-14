French Montana decided to go old school while he went shopping for some snacks, and pulled up to a store riding an expensive horse.

According to the Coke Boyz leader, the horse he was riding on Sunday (August 13) was a “gold horse” worth $150,000, and he rode it all the way to the pharmacy to grab some snacks.

“They suspended my license so I went and bought me a horse,” he wrote alongside a clip of his riding skills on Instagram. “Fuck it let’s go to the store chikithingg.”

French’s riding skills were on display as part of the music video for his latest single “Good Summer,” and he said the pricey horse was originally from Dubai.

“I’m the first one to come into a store with this horse,” French said sitting atop his steed. “His name is Trigger. Came to get some popcorn and some extra large magnums.”

“Good Summer” comes after French linked with Kodak Black for another hard-hitting collaboration called “I Can’t Lie” back in June.

The track arrived on streaming services on June 2 and is slated to appear on the soundtrack to French’s forthcoming documentary For Khadija which premieres later this month.

Executive produced by Diddy and Drake, the film details the Coke Boys capo’s immigration story, tracing his rags-to-riches journey from Morocco to the Bronx, where he eventually achieved rap fame.

“I Can’t Lie” finds French and Kodak trading verses over featuring hypnotic production from London On Da Track, with the former rapping about copping his aunt a new crib and keeping his late collaborator Chinx’s legacy alive.

“Copped my auntie a crib, I copped a new Bugatti/ Man, these hoes ain’t safe, I’m on my Irv Gotti,” he spits. “I can’t lie, turned my mother crib into a colosseum/ Still do it for Chinx, ’til the day that I’ma see him.”

Kodak Black and French Montana have proven to be a winning combination in recent years, teaming up on songs like “Lockjaw,” “Lifestyle” alongside Kevin Gates and “Mopstick,” as well as DJ Khaled’s “Pick These Hoes Apart.”

“Lockjaw” was certified double platinum in 2019, while the duo’s “Mopstick” video was co-signed by Drake following its release last year.