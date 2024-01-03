French Montana has revealed that he feels he and Fabolous were robbed of their rightful Grammy for their 2014 collaboration “Ball Drop.”

The New Year’s-themed song appeared on Fab’s sixth studio album The Young OG Project in December 2014, with an official video dropping the following March. Revisiting the song nine years later on New Year’s Day (January 1), French declared the effort Grammy-worthy.

“This record deserves a Grammy @myfabolouslife,” he wrote on his Instagram Story with a screenshot of the video. “Happy new years to all the hustlers worldwide. Haaannnnn.”

When the post was shared on The Hip Hop Wolf shortly after, Fab hopped in the comment to respond.

“We don’t need their validation @frenchmontana.!! We got a NYE classic forever.. The culture gon play it or hear it every year & that’s enough reward for me,” he wrote with prayer hands and a black heart emoji.

French Montana and Fabolous have been good friends for quite some time, and last year had jokes on each other as they brought in 2023 in St. Barts with a bunch of their famous friends.

The back-and-forth started when French clowned Loso for his attire while taking in the sunset on the beach. Fab was wearing sneakers with socks, while everyone else wore more beach-friendly clothing.

“My n-gga Fab dressed like he in Brooklyn — sneakers on, socks. First sunset of the year,” Montana said with a laugh in a video posted to his Instagram Stories.

Fab then waited a few days and quietly plotted his revenge with some posts of his own from the trip.

The first set of clips showed the landscape of the beach, a lobster tail Mahi Mahi filet meal, Fabolous’ pair of Travis Scott “Black Phantom” Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers, and more. In the next two slides, Fab put his revenge plan into motion.

The first picture showed the New York-bred rappers relaxing on lounge chairs and posing for the cameras. Both French and Fab showed a hand gesture where they crossed their middle fingers to symbolize it’s over for anyone who dares cross them.

In the next photo, Loso zoomed in on French’s sandy feet and showed his big toe crossing under his long toe.

“Had to get you back for snapping on my beach attire.. @frenchmontana crossed his toes too,” Fab joked in the caption.

Fab and French weren’t alone in St. Barts, as they were joined by Drake, Quavo, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Yung Miami, Diddy and more, who all rang in the New Year in the tropical getaway.