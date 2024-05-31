Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Gauff beats Yastremska! 6-2, 6-4 Yastremska smokes a double-handed backhand down the line for 15-15. Then a slightly miscued forehand winner brings 15-30 – that is the Ukrainian’s 16th winner of the match. Wow! Then she goes down the line, on her backhand, and catches the line with a crazily good winner. A test for Gauff at 30-40 … Yastremska isn’t going to die wondering and keeps hitting big from the baseline. But she overdoes it and hits fractionally long and it’s back to deuce. Gauff fluffs it badly with a double fault, feeling the pressure … an attempted serve down the middle is horribly wide, and then a second serve sits up for Yastremska, who miscues it horrendously wide on her forehand side! Big let-off for Gauff! The American wins a second match point with a fine wide serve … she stays in the next rally and waits for the error … and there it is! Gauff v Cocciaretto is a confirmed last-16 tie. Share Updated at 07.46 EDT

*Gauff 6-2, 5-4 Yastremska (*denotes next server) Yastremska seals a hold to 30 with a clean ace, the umpire coming off his chair to check it. But Gauff knew it was in. Can Yastremska apply pressure, and even break, the Gauff serve again? The Atlanta-born 20-year-old will now have a second crack at serving for the match. Share Updated at 07.39 EDT

Danilovic 0-6, 7-5, 4-3 Vekic A fierce battle for the deciding set has developed over on Court Simonne-Mathieu. A deuce battle for the eighth game of the set is ongoing with Vekic serving. Share Updated at 07.37 EDT

Gauff 6-2, 5-3 *Yastremska (*denotes next server) Deuce again. Again, the depth and power of a Yastremska groundstroke from the back forces an error from Gauff. The game stretches towards 10 minutes duration. Then a lucky break for the Ukrainian when a ball slaps the net cord and creeps over … And Yastremska finally breaks back! She shoots a distinctly determined look at her team in the stands. Can she somehow find another break and battle back into this second set? Gauff will be disappointed she’s not got her feet up in the locker room now. Share Updated at 07.34 EDT

Gauff 6-2, 5-2 Yastremska A shaky start for Gauff and she’s forced on to the back foot by Yastremska’s power for 0-15. Then Gauff hammers an ace down the middle for 15-15 … but double faults for 15-30. Back to 30-30 after a good second serve – then break point for Yastremska – but Gauff takes it back to deuce thanks to the 32nd unforced error of the match by the Ukrainian. Yastremska hits wide and shakes her head when Gauff claims her first match point – but the world No 32’s power is on display again as she takes Gauff back to deuce. Yet another break point for the Ukrainian is saved but again, Yastremska’s power is just too much and she earns another break point but again Gauff saves it. This is turning into an epic game … Share

*Gauff 6-2, 5-2 Yastremska (*denotes next server) A top-class lob from Gauff helps to force it to deuce on her opponent’s serve. Yastremska then has advantage and a game point but Gauff fights like the champion she is to force it back level. On second serve, Yastremska flops a backhand into the net to give a break point to Gauff … Yastremska then hits long, and the American can serve for the match. Share Updated at 07.30 EDT

*Rublev 0-1 Arnaldi (*denotes next server) The Italian world No 35 kicks off by holding serve. Share

Gauff 6-2, 4-2 *Yastremska (*denotes next server) Another classy hold from the American. The finish line in hoving into view even if Yastremska has raised her level from the first set. Gauff is coming up with all the answers at the moment. Share Updated at 07.16 EDT

*Gauff 6-2, 3-2 Yastremska (*denotes next server) This is becoming a bit of a tussle. Yastremska keeps winding up from the baseline and is more often than not finding her mark now. But Gauff’s movement and precision is proving more than a match for her opponent … and she breaks again to edge ahead in the second set. Dayana Yastremska’s power is proving tricky at times for Coco Gauff. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Share Updated at 07.19 EDT

Andrey Rublev (6) is warming up for his encounter against Matteo Arnaldo on Suzanne Lenglen. Share Updated at 07.09 EDT

Gauff 6-2, 2-2 *Yastremska (*denotes next server) A marginal line call goes the way of Gauff for 30-0. But Yastremska’s power is starting to come to the fore and she’s forcing Gauff back at times, increasingly generating mishits off her opponent’s racket due to the sheer velocity of her groundstrokes. At deuce Yastremska looks to have the upper hand but Gauff digs out a good shot from the baseline and the a miscue from the Ukrainian hands Gauff the service hold. Share Updated at 07.08 EDT

*Gauff 6-2, 1-2 Yastremska (*denotes next server) The Ukrainian is showing what she’s capable of now, increasingly, and Gauff may have a battle on her hands in this second set. Share

“I learned French at school but I don’t speak very well,” Cocciaretto tells Mats Wilander on court. “Next time I will speak really well.” Then she switches to English: “I think I played unbelievable the first games …. after that I was over-thinking. I said to myself: play with the heart and not with the brain … I tried to stay in the game, and to fight… I’m really really happy to play in this court and be in the fourth round for the first time. It’s unbelievable for me right now!” Why are Italian players doing so well? “I think our federation is helping us a lot … I want to thank them. They are supporting every player here. Of course, we are Latin, like the French. We play with the heart. This is the most important. “I want to say thank you to my parents, who are watching me at home, and I want to say thank you to my coach Fausto [Scolari] who pushed me to improve myself. I am playing well because he’s doing a good job with me.” Does she appreciate the French public? “I’m really really happy to have this support. It helped me a lot. It kept me aggressive on match point. I’m really grateful about it, and I hope you will come to support me in the next match. “Merci beaucoup!” Cocciaretto high fives Wilander, and heads off to celebrate a brilliant achievement before preparing for the last 16, where she will face Gauff or Yastremska. What a performance and she will give (almost) anyone a game playing like that. A joyous day for Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters Share Updated at 07.00 EDT

Cocciaretto beats Samsonova! 7-6 (4), 6-1 A couple of wonderful whippy forehands from Cocciaretto and it’s three break points – and three match points. She smiles and nods her head, as if to confirm that this is her moment … and indeed it is when Samsonova double faults! Cocciaretto, the Italian No 2, is into the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time! Share

Danilovic 0-6, 7-5, 0-0 Vekic Over on Court Simonne-Mathieu, Danilovic of Serbia has forced a decider against her Croatian opponent, which looked unlikely after the first-set bagel. Share

Gauff wins the first set v Yastremska: 6-2 Now, Yastremska does have a look at a break point … but Gauff fights back to deuce, the Ukrainian sends a forehand long, and then some superb defence by Gauff forces another error. Yastremska was really piling into a succession of big forehands there but Gauff was not cowed and tidily got everything back until a mistake appeared from the other side of the net. Solid. Coco Gauff takes the opening set from Dayana Yastremska. Photograph: Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images Share Updated at 06.52 EDT

*Gauff 5-2 Yastremska (*denotes next server) Yastremska’s body language is noticeably downbeat. She’s strolling around the baseline with her shoulders slumped and hardly getting on to her toes at all. It’s little surprise that Gauff is making short work of this first set. Unless Yastremska can rouse herself into action this is going to be one-way traffic. Share

*Samsonova 6-7 (4), 1-4 Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) Cocciaretto clenches her fist and shoots a glance at her team up in the stand after stretching her lead in this second set. Her team were telling her to stay calm after she claimed that potentially crucial break. No problems there. It’s a really assured performance from the 23-year-old and now she needs to close it out. Share

Gauff 4-2 *Yastremska (*denotes next server) Gauff stays firmly in control of the first set on Philippe-Chatrier. Coco Gauff on the move. Photograph: Christophe Petit-Tesson/EPA Share Updated at 06.35 EDT

Samsonova 6-7 (4), 1-3 *Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) Cocciaretto breaks! The 17th seed, Samsonova, is in grave danger of being bundled out here by this impressive Ancona-born 23-year-old. Share

Jannik Sinner (2) will be on Philippe Chatrier, against Pavel Kotov, following the conclusion of Gauff’s match. Share

*Gauff 3-2 Yastremska (*denotes next server) The Ukrainian is forced to work to avoid falling a double break down. But she eventually holds for 3-2. Share

*Samsonova 6-7 (4), 1-2 Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) Over on Suzanne Lenglen, this is developing into a battle royale between the Russian and the Italian. They are currently engaged in a lengthy deuce battle on Cocciaretto’s serve … the Italian saves a succession of break points, and finally gets it done! It stays with serve in the second set. Share

*Gauff 3-1 Yastremska (*denotes next server) Apologies, I momentarily had the score wrong down there. Gauff had just held serve following the break, and now leads 3-1 in the first set. Share Updated at 06.27 EDT

*Gauff 3-1 Yastremska (*denotes next server) The 2023 women’s US Open champion is under way on Philippe Chatrier so I’ll switch focus to that match now … At 1-1 and 30-30, Yastremska double faults, then hits wide to hand Gauff a break of serve. Share Updated at 06.24 EDT

*Samsonova 6-7 (4), 0-1 Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) A double fault from the Italian makes it 30-30. But she keeps attacking with her trusty forehand on the next point and forces game point after some spirited defence from the Russian. As the sun appears from behind the clouds, Samsonova hits long to hand Cocciaretto a hold to begin the second set. “Shadows on the court,” says one of the commentators of this unfamiliar sunshine. “Amazing to see.” Share Updated at 06.20 EDT

Coco Gauff is warming up on Philippe-Chatrier. Share Updated at 06.10 EDT

Cocciaretto wins the first set against Samsonova: 7-6 (4) Another error from Samsonova makes it 5-3 in the Italian’s favour. A massive serve and drop shot combination from Samsonova brings it back to 5-4 – that was a seriously impressive play from the 25-year-old under quite some pressure. Cocciaretto gets right back in her face with a big serve down the middle – Samsonova returns with interest but long. Set point for the Italian, Samsonova dumps another mistake into the net, and that’s the set. Considering how Samsonova improved throughout that first set, that’s a superb effort from Cocciaretto to stay positive and seal the set having thrown away a 4-0 lead. Advantage Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters Share Updated at 06.08 EDT

First-set tiebreak: Samsonova 6-6 Cocciaretto At 1-1 Cocciaretto keeps coming forward, as always, but hits long to give up a mini break. Samsonova then climbs into a big forehand from the baseline but nets it for 2-2. Cocciaretto now winds up a big forehand of her own and bravely attempts an angled winner but it lands fractionally wide. That’s 3-2 to the Russian but Cocciaretto wrestles it back to all square at the change of ends … Share Updated at 06.03 EDT

Samsonova 6-6 Cocciaretto We’ll have a tiebreak to settle this first set, Samsonova having battled back from 4-0 down. On Simonne-Mathieu, Danilovic is fighting back in the second set against Vekic, and leads 3-2. It’s with serve in the second set. Share Updated at 05.59 EDT

Samsonova 6-5 *Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) Cocciaretto has a glimmer of a chance at 15-30. She stays light on her feet while waiting to return serve and tells herself: “Allez, allez …” The Italian buys two break points but they soon evaporate, the second due to a forehand winner from Samsonova, who opens her body up and crunches a commanding stroke cross-court. Samsonova then prevails in a thrilling rally, running her opponent all around and finally patting a volley to the open court to force a game point. She rounds it off when a Cocciaretto shot balloons up off the net cord and out. Samsonova shakes her first at her coach in triumph. She’s moved beyond that distinctly shaky start. Share Updated at 05.55 EDT

*Samsonova 5-5 Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) Cocciaretto feathers a serve down the middle to start and Samsonova is all over it, hitting powerfully to the corner twice and wrong-footing her opponent on the slippery clay. Then Cocciaretto hits long and it’s suddenly 0-30 … then 0-40 when she hits a forehand wide. A relatively protracted rally up next and Samsonova pumps her fist and roars when Cocciaretto nets from the back of the court. The Russian has a second break back and it’s all square at 5-5. Share

Samsonova 4-5 *Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) A tidy hold from Samsonova to 15. But Cocciaretto can serve for the first set, which would be a massive step on the road to her first appearance in the fourth round of a grand slam. Share Updated at 05.43 EDT

Vekic won the first set against Danilovic 6-0. The dreaded bagel. Share Updated at 05.52 EDT

*Samsonova 3-5 Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) A lovely backhand winner angled down the line brings up 40-0 for the Italian. Facing three games points, Samsonova tries to attack her opponent’s second serve, but only dumps a backhand of her own in the net. Cocciaretto is a game away from taking the first set and Samsonova must serve to stay in it. Elisabetta Cocciaretto plays a forehand return to Liudmila Samsonova. Photograph: Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images Share Updated at 05.52 EDT

Samsonova 3-4 *Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) Better, much better from Samsonova. There is still an unforced error – she’s up to 12 now, to just one for her opponent in the match. But she’s also struck four aces to none, and one of those brings her to within a game at 4-3, still a break down. Share

*Samsonova 2-4 Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) From 30-30 Samsonova has a look at break point … and seals the game with a smooth winner to the corner. The Russian is finding her range now but Cocciaretto, judging by her positive body language, will keep coming forward and going for her shots. Share Updated at 05.34 EDT

On Court Simonne-Mathieu, Donna Vekic leads Olga Danilovic 4-0 in their first set. Share Updated at 05.31 EDT

Samsonova 1-4 *Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) Cocciaretto’s forehand is a serious weapon. She opens her shoulders and cracks a powerful winner, again going cross-court, her opponent left motionless and helpless at the back of the court. But Samsonova suddenly comes to life and belts down four straight aces for 40-15! Impressive. A slightly longer rally on what proves to be the concluding point, Samsonova finding an accurate winner that kisses the line on Cocciaretto’s forehand side. Samsonova is on the board thanks mainly to some elite serving. Share Updated at 05.29 EDT

*Samsonova 0-4 Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) Cocciaretto whips a tremendous cross-court forehand past Samsonova for 15-0. The Russian then goes to the drop shot again but again Cocciaretto runs it down. That’s 30-0, and Samsonova tries yet another drop shot that collapses limply into the net. She hits long when returning serve, next up, and that’s a ludicrously easy hold for the Italian. Share

Samsonova 0-3 *Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) Again, it’s sloppy stuff from Samsonova. At 30-30 she carelessly steers a backhand into the tramlines and it’s another break point for Cocciaretto … Samsonova tries a drop shot but the Italian runs it down – and she’s stormed into a 3-0 lead with a double break. Share Updated at 05.23 EDT

*Samsonova 0-2 Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) A speedy hold for the Italian to start. She is aiming to make the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time. Samsonova has been past this point at a grand slam twice – Wimbleon 2021 and the US Open 2022 – but she is playing error-strewn tennis at the moment and is handing the initiative to her 23-year-old opponent. Share

Samsonova 0-1 *Cocciaretto (*denotes next server) A couple of sweet forehands from the Russian, one particularly artful stroke down the line, sets up a game point at 40-30. But there were a couple of mishits too, and Samsonova hits long for deuce, then nets a backhand and it’s quickly break point for the Italian … Cocciaretto hits long to waste a first opportunity at an immediate break, but a couple more errors from Samsonova hands the early break to her opponent. Share

Liudmila Samsonova (17) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto is first up on Suzanne Lenglen. They are warming up now. Samsonova, as a Russian, is playing under a neutral flag and dispatched Amanda Anisimova in straight sets yesterday. Cocciaretto is ranked 51 in the world and beat Cristina Bucsa of Romania in the previous round. Share Updated at 05.08 EDT